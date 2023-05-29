‘Panera is highway robbery’: Panera customer spends $27 on mac and cheese sandwiches only to get ‘1 little piece of macaroni’

There’s nothing more disappointing than not getting what you paid for. And that’s precisely what set one Panera customer off.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 93,000 as of Monday, TikTok user Taylor Pacific (@taylorpacific) took to the social media platform to rant after not getting any mac and cheese in his mac and cheese sandwich.

“Yo Panera, how the f*ck you gonna charge me $27 for two mac and cheese sandwiches and a cup of broccoli cheddar soup?” the enraged TikToker asked in the 21-second clip.

However, it wasn’t just the cost of the food that angered the content creator. Apparently, the contents of his sandwiches were lacking.

“And this is what the f*ck I got,” he said while giving viewers a close-up of his sandwich. “Just one little piece of macaroni.”

In the comments section, users chimed in with their own takes on Panera’s food and what it costs.

“I will die on the sword of my motto ‘Panera is overpriced hospital food!’” user Mommy Plank wrote.

“Panera is highway robbery,” another TikToker commented.

“It’s seriously so expensive to eat there,” user The Blue Hair-Tie wrote.

Others struggled to figure out what was actually inside of the sandwich.

“What even is that in there?” user Betsy asked.

“Those are the weird cheese croutons they put in it, minus any pasta,” one user offered.

Panera has come under fire for its food and food preparation in the past. In April, one Panera customer went viral after she says she was “scammed” by the eatery after receiving 13 “rock-like” bagels. Another customer posted an angry review after receiving a cup of plain broth instead of soup. And one woman claimed she lost her job after posting a video about how Panera makes its mac and cheese. Many of the store’s customers were disappointed to discover it is allegedly pre-made and stored in a plastic bag, then reheated in the microwave.

