‘Facts’: Panda Express worker shares how he prefers to be ‘depressed at work’ than at home. Viewers find it relatable

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, “An estimated 21.0 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode,” which equates to around “8.4% of all U.S. adults.”

While “about 80% of adults with depression reported at least some difficulty with work, home, and social activities because of their depression,” per the CDC, a lack of mental healthcare or available time off may require that some people continue working through a depressive episode.

Such is the case with TikTok user Hosey (@kvngg_hh). In a video with over 3 million views as of Sunday, Hosey showcases the reality of what it’s like to work while dealing with depression.

“Why be at home depressed when you could be depressed at work making money,” he asks in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, he adds, “At least im making money right ?”

Depression can have a marked impact on job performance. According to a 2008 study that reviewed many research articles published on the topic since 2002, depression hindered employee performance in physical tasks around 20% of the time, while cognitive performance was impaired by 35% on average.

Another article referenced in the study found that as depression symptoms improved, so too did job performance.

On TikTok, commenters were quick to speak to the relatability of Hosey’s video.

“So real (i work at panda express),” a user wrote.

“Right,” another added. “I tell myself that every morning when I feel myself not wanting to get up for work.”

“I’m glad I’m not the only one,” shared a third.

However, others noted the various difficulties of handling depression while at work.

“This right here but then it be so hard bc every smile is forced when I’m on drive thru or cashier,” stated a commenter.

“I literally can’t try to be [fine] AND try to talk to people,” noted a second.

“…It make[s] me take it out on the customer,” an additional user offered.

“Until those customers complains talking about you don’t look happy enough get him out the window,” joked a further TikToker.

