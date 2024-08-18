‘As a Target worker it’s a struggle’: Customer says she was a victim of Owala ‘lid swapping.’ What is it?

If you’re not chronically online (or a water bottle enthusiast), then the phrase “Owala lid swap” probably doesn’t mean all that much to you.

Here’s a breakdown:

Every few years, a new water bottle emerges as “the” hydration transportation method of choice. A few years ago, Hydro Flask and YETI were the go-to brands before an unexpected brand became popularized by women of all ages—the infamous Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup gained popularity in a way that hadn’t been seen in years for a water-carrying device. A brand once synonymous with rugged men and outdoor enthusiasts was catapulted to virality by women and girls of all ages on TikTok. They made the Stanley not just seen as an insulated water cup but a trendy accessory to be collected in all colors.

With how hard they became to get, plus the relatively pricey $35 to $45 price tag, the Stanley became a status symbol. People would even camp out outside of places like Target to grab special edition Stanleys.

The new ‘it girl’ water bottle

But now a new it girl has emerged in the water space, and her name is Owala.

The Owala water bottle is set apart by its unique mouthpiece, which has both a built-in straw and a hole to sip freely from. And it recently went more viral after an Owala x Urban Outfitters collaboration sold out and a person tried to resell theirs for $250 on Poshmark (they normally cost $28 to $38).

Now that Owalas are so popular, people have taken to customizing their bottles in the store before checkout. If they like the body of one bottle but the lid of another, they’ll simply swap them. Like when you buy a birthday card but take the envelope color from another card.

Owala ‘lid swapping’

In a wildly viral video with a whopping 6.6 million views, shopper Hannah (@j0rts) came to a sudden realization.

“Just found out I’m a victim of owala lid swapping,” the text overlay on the video read over a video of a distressed-looking Hannah.

The water bottle she bought has a peach body and a blue, pink, and lavender lid. But according to the Target website, the colorway, called Tangy Tango, for that particular bottle is supposed to be paired with a lid that is more light pink, purple, and peach. The lid really does give it a whole other aesthetic.

Apparently, this ‘lid swapping’ practice is not uncommon. Previously, the Daily Dot covered a shopper admitting to swapping the lids at Target for fun.

People in the comments section had mixed opinions about Hannah’s dissatisfaction.

Viewers weigh in

“You thought it was cute enough to buy it so it doesn’t matter,” the top comment read.

“Owala is gonna start selling these in boxes with the lid like zip tied to the box,” a person said.

“Once I saw the originals I understood,” another wrote.

“Tbh i think @Owala should capitalize on this fiasco and just allow an option on their website to mix and match (excluding limited editions ofc),” a commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Owala via email.

