‘If you keep on doing that…’: Mechanic catches driver overfilling his car’s tank with gas. He warns it could require a $500 repair

When you purchase a new car, it usually comes with a detailed instruction manual inside the glove compartment. However, these can be difficult to parse through and may leave out several do’s and don’ts when it comes to taking care of your vehicle.

Therefore, people have been relying on social media for tips and tricks—from how to use a gas canister on a vehicle with a capless gas tank to an affordable way to get rid of an odor in your car.

And now, another TikTok user has come forward with his own suggestion on how to save people a lot of money at a repair shop.

What happens after the clicking sound when filling up gas?

In a video posted on Sept. 26 that has now reached over 2 million views, TikTok user @sweet_tea._ explains a maintenance tip that he brought up during a recent trip to the gas station.

While filling up his own tank, he noticed another driver continuing to put gas in their car despite the machine clicking off every time they try to fill it up even more.

The TikToker decided to tell them that they were messing up a crucial part of their car. At first, the other driver snapped at him, telling him to “mind his own business”.

But after he mentioned the word purge valve, the driver changed gears and explained that they just had to get the purge value fixed on the vehicle recently.

“Well, you’re about to have to do it again if you keep on overfilling your tank,” the TikToker warns. “Cause when you overfill your tank, it messes up your purge valve.”

Apparently, others could have used @sweet_tea._’s suggestion in the past.

In the comments section, people shared their own experiences fixing their purge value after overfilling their vehicle.

“I did this in a car 10 years ago never again,” one user shared.

“I was guilty of doing this. Replaced the valve of my Cadillac once,” another commented.

“When it clicks I give it another squeeze to the next click. I had no idea I was messing up anything,” a third said.

What are the common causes of purge valve damage?

Aside from overfilling gas, there are a ton of other ways that a purge valve could become damaged and need repair.

According to J.D. Power research, the part could clog from unexpected debris, or it could leak and possibly damage other parts within the vehicle. The valve is located underneath the hood for easy access, but a professional mechanic should take a look periodically.

One extensive issue from a purge valve could cause irreparable damage to a vehicle’s engine and emission control as a whole.J.D. Power also estimates that the average cost for a replacement valve ranges everywhere from $100 to $500.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sweet_tea._ via TikTok DM and TikTok comment.

