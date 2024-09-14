‘And smell the difference. Wow’: Expert shares trick top removing odor from your car using just a cup of vinegar

Among vinegar’s many uses, apparently it’s also great for getting rid of odors in your car. Viewers are intrigued by this creator’s video sharing a simple way the liquid can be used get rid of funky smells.

What happened?

In a 10-second video, the Organizer Man (@the.organizer.man) has a simple tip to share: Put a cup of vinegar in your car overnight. He recommends placing it in your cup holder. According to the Organizer Man, the “next day, odors are gone.”

The Organizer Man is a self-proclaimed “Social Media/Amazon Influencer, Home Chef, Organization Coach, Animal Lover,” according to his TikTok bio. He posts a wide array of videos, from recipes to cleaning hacks and product reviews.

Does it work?

The answer is, maybe! Vinegar is used for multiple purposes aside from just in your food. For example, one article on Martha Stewart’s site mentions 26 different ways vinegar can be used to remedy challenges around the house. Can you guess what the No. 1 use on that list is? Yup, you guessed it. Vinegar can be used to deodorize a room. All you need to do is leave a dish with half an inch of vinegar in it in a smelly room.

Aside from helping remove odors, when diluted with water, vinegar can also be used as a surface cleaner, in your laundry, and to remove mold and mildew. What makes the liquid so versatile and effective? Its acidic properties. “Vinegar is a good cleaning agent because it is acidic (with a pH value of 2.4), making it effective for breaking down mineral deposits and stains,” states the article.

What are viewers saying?

Some viewers have tried it and had success, others feel that it’s not worth it.

“And smell the difference…WOW! I think I just saved myself about….150 buuuuuuuuuuuucks,” one commenter shared.

“Put a dryer sheet under your seats,” suggested another commenter as an alternative.

“Odors are gone because it overwhelmingly smells like vinegar lol,” said another comment with over 2,600 likes. However, other comments mention that if you roll your windows down for a bit, the odor leaves.

Others also recommended chlorine, charcoal, and coffee grounds as alternative solutions for odors in spaces.

The video has almost 800 comments and over 11,000 shares.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Organizer Man for comment via a website contact form and TikTok message.

