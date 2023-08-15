‘When they tryna be mcfunny about working at McDonald’s but you making $600’: Worker brags about making $600 per week working at McDonald’s

A McDonald’s employee went viral on TikTok after bragging about how much she earns at the fast food chain each week: $600.

User @iloveemenwithdreadss posted the video, which she recorded near the drive-thru window while wearing her work uniform.

“When they tryna be mcfunny about working at mcdonalds but you making $600 clean in a week,” she wrote in the text overlay.

She doubled-down on her enthusiasm in the accompanying video caption, writing, “WHO MCBROKE & MCMAD? MCYOU.”

The Daily Dot has reached out @iloveemenwithdreadss via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s by email. As of Tuesday morning, the workers’s video had over 13,300 views with many people impressed by the amount she raked in.

“That’s not bad actually,” one viewer said.

“600 for highschool with no major bills is perfection,” another added.

“bunch of lame people hating cause she happy she making some money, keep doing you,” a third viewer said.

“it’s honest money. Keep working on yourself and ignore the fools,” another wrote.

Those “fools” were fellow viewers, though, who said that $600 a week was barely enough to get by. Indeed, some people lambasted the young woman’s weekly pay, with one viewer writing that, after taxes, she only makes around $1,800 per month. The worker clarified, however, that she makes $600 “clean”—meaning that taxes were already deducted.

“$600/week clean ain’t… nothing. I rather not work there at all,” one person said.

“$600 a week imagine lol,” another said. “I make double that for less work.”

“600 a week that’s little kid money, try 2000 a week,” a third person wrote.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average pay for fast food workers in the United States is $14.46 per hour. And McDonald’s, according to HR Katha, has long implemented internal promotion policies for upward career mobility.