Walgreens worker reveals the real reason he loves his job—and viewers can’t believe what he makes an hour: ‘My dream job’

A Walgreens employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the surprising reason he enjoys his job—and it’s not just the laid-back atmosphere. The worker shared how much the job pays in a TikTok that’s been viewed 2.7 million times.

TikTok user Griffin (@griffinchace) posted the 5-second clip on July 28. In it, he poses in his Walgreens uniform inside the store. The text overlay on his video reads: “Me when people like to judge me bc i work at walgreens but i literally make 21 dollars an hour doing nothing.”

Many viewers are shocked to learn that a Walgreens employee could earn $21 per hour.

One alleged healthcare worker compared Griffin’s reported hourly rate with their own. They wrote, “Me working on an optometry clinic making $12.”

Others chimed in with their own experiences working at Walgreens, generally supporting Griffin’s claim about the job not being too difficult. “Working at Walgreens was so easy, but it was so slow it made the shift feel long,” one former employee shared.

Another added, “Working at Walgreens was the most laid back job I ever had. I liked it a lot. I worked in the cosmetics department.”

However, not everyone felt that a slow-paced work environment was ideal. “I thrive in chaos. Which is why I work at a bar. Slow nights are the death of me. Feels like the night never ends. I couldn’t do Walgreens,” another user shared.

Average hourly pay

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average hourly pay for retail salespersons in the U.S. is approximately $17.64 as of May 2023. That places Griffin’s $21 per hour wage significantly above this average.

The $21 hourly rate Griffin claims to earn is more than double the current federal minimum wage. Still stuck at $7.25, since it was last changed in 2009, this baseline pay hasn’t budged in over 15 years.

The “Fight for $15” campaign, originally kickstarted in 2012, argued a $15 per hour is the least workers need to cover basic living costs. Though some local governments have boosted wages above the federal floor, many employees nationwide still grapple with making ends meet on $7.25.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @griffinchace via TikTok comment and to Walgreens via press email for comment.

