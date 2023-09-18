‘Trust no one’: McDonald’s customer claims they caught store using Oreo flavoring for milkshakes

A McDonald’s customer is claiming that the fast food giant uses Oreo flavoring for milkshakes instead of actual Oreo cookies—but the allegation seems to be incorrect.

The video comes from TikToker MariaL (@mrs.finnigan06), and has received more than 8200 views since being posted from a McDonald’s in Jacksonville, Fla. on Thursday.

The clip uses a snippet of Benny Benassi and the Biz’s “Satisfaction” as background music while the camera zooms in on a bottle of what appears to be Oreo-flavored syrup next to some other bottles of coffee flavoring and a bottle of Softsoap.

“McDonald’s uses Oreo flavoring for their shakes,” the text overlay on the video says. “Trust no one.”

The accompanying caption reads, “Can’t take these lies anymore.”

But the creator might be a liar herself. As one commenter pointed out, “Its for the oreo frappe for the oreo coffee drink,” clarifying, “not shakes the coffee.”

“They don’t even sell Oreo shakes lol,” mused another.

“Indeed, McDonald’s does offer a McCafé Oreo Frappé, which according to its site, is “a sweet treat made with rich chocolate flavor, a hint of coffee and OREO® Cookie Pieces. It’s blended with ice then hand topped with whipped light cream and a few more OREO® Cookie Pieces for good measure.”

The drink ranges from 550 calories for a small to 870 calories for a large.

McDonald’s also offers shakes, but according to the site, it only has three standard flavors—chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

Other shakes, like the famed Shamrock Shake, make seasonal appearances from about mid-February to the week after St. Patrick’s Day, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady. The site notes that Shamrock McFlurrys incorporating Oreos also surface at this time.

And, of course, the Grimace Shake made headlines and inspired absurdist dark memes when the overgrown tastebud celebrated its birthday this past June.

But Oreo shakes aren’t a McDonald’s thing.

Viewers left a number of playful comments.

“I wonder how the black specks of cookie appear,” said one, referring to the crushed Oreo cookie that comes with Oreo McFlurrys, sarcastically adding, “Magic yellow syrup apparently … ya’ll gullible.”

Another also pointed out, “Bruh its for the ice coffee thats the syrup… musta had sum special coffee drink out. Literal oreos go in ur shake.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.