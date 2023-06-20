‘I don’t know how this happened. They even have a movie playing for just me’: Man says he’s the ‘only guest’ on cruise ship

In a now-viral TikTok, a man revealed that he was the only guest on a cruise ship—and he relished the experience.

The video featured TikTok user Blake Rosier (@blakerosier24620), who told the story while standing in a cruise ship pool at night. According to the content creator, he was on the ship “completely alone,” besides the crew, allowing him to be waited on “hand and foot.”

“I don’t know how this happened exactly,” he said. Then, he pointed to a large television playing a movie just for him. He also explained that all the shows were still going, the pools were open, and he had dinner in a large dining hall with no one else.

“It’s truly insane, and it’s been amazing,” he said.

It is unclear which cruise line Rosier traveled with and why he was the only guest on his ship.

The video accumulated over 117,000 views within 24 hours, and viewers had mixed reactions.

“That’s the only appealing cruise i’ve ever seen,” one viewer wrote.

“It would be nice with like maybe 100 people (guest) max being alone is odd,” a second commented.

“Omg absolutely not,” a third remarked. “As a people pleaser & someone who can’t handle that kind of attention, I’d feel like such an inconvenience.”

“This would honestly alleviate so much of my stress,” another countered.

Additionally, many commenters warned the TikToker that he might be in a horror movie scenario.

“The Shining; Cruise Edition,” one user said.

“Dude be careful. That’s definitely the set of a psychological thriller,” a second warned.

“Spooky af,” a third stated.

“Ghost ship,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rosier via TikTok comment for more information.