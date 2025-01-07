‘I’m in the middle of a deep conversation’: Olive Garden customer calls out servers who ‘check in’ on their tables often

During their shift, servers often check in on their tables to see if they need anything. However, there’s a fine line between being overbearing and negligent. This begs the question: how often is ‘too much’ for a server to check in on a table? An Olive Garden customer believes checking in over eight times is excessive, and she calls out the server who did exactly that in a TikTok video with over 226,000 views.

Mo (@dietfreedom) gets straight to the point.

“If you are a server at a restaurant and you are thinking, ‘Should I check in with my table a little bit more?’ No. If you are having that thought, you check in enough,” ” she says while standing in her kitchen eating her Olive Garden leftovers.

Then, the content creator explains her why she thinks this using her recent visit to Olive Garden as an example.

“I went to Olive Garden last night. I got fettuccine Alredo with broccoli but [the server] checked in no less than, like, eight times,” she says. In Mo’s opinion, that is too much.

She says, “I’m in the middle of a deep conversation at the Olive Garden. I appreciate it but if you’re thinking about checking in, you don’t need to.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mo via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Olive Garden via press email.

Olive Garden servers weigh in

In the comments, a number of Olive Garden employees explained why the number of times they check in with customers may seem excessive.

“As a Darden employee, according to the requirements, during lunch we have to check on our tables 7-8 times and during dinner 9-10 times,” one person shared.

“I used to serve at Olive Garden. Every time you go into your section you’re required to stop at all of your tables. ‘Three table touches’ (bc we have 3 tables). We would get in trouble if we didn’t,” a second recalled.

“The second you don’t check in they want more soup salad or breadstick. Or alfredo. Don’t go somewhere with unlimited if you want deep conversations. Or let the server know,” a third remarked.

On the other hand, some said they used their instincts to determine if customers needed them.

“When I served at OG I’d always feel out the table. I’d do a lot of walk-bys without saying anything unless they looked like they needed something or it was time to go lol,” one person commented.

“As an olive garden server im LOLING our service is [top] noch. jkjk i just look at them then if they look back at me they clearly need me. If [they’re] talking or eating clearly they good,” someone else stated.

So, how often should servers stop by their table?

Although every restaurant is different, the rule of thumb for servers is usually “two bites, two sips, or two minutes,” according to St. Louis Magazine. This gives servers enough time to fix mistakes or fulfill extra guest requests.

However, veteran waiters eventually learn to naturally check in on a table by observing a customer’s body language, facial expressions, and noticing empty plates and glasses on their table.

