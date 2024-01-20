‘On a budget, but spent $80 on dinner’: Parent orders ‘budget’ Olive Garden Family Meal Deal. Viewers aren’t impressed

A family of three recently went viral when they broke down what customers get in an Olive Garden Family Meal Deal.

TikToker Autumn (@autumnhitthejackpot) filmed a short video in her kitchen after she and her family returned from Olive Garden. The video has been viewed 2 million times as of publication.

Autumn began by unveiling the contents of two large pans and a third smaller one. She said the deal she ordered was designed to serve four to six people. The meal bundle contained 14 chicken Parmesan breasts, a half pan of spaghetti, and a smaller pan of marinara sauce for $54.99, according to the TikToker. Autumn said she also added a jumbo salad and twelve breadsticks for an additional $22.99, bringing their meal total to $77.98 without counting taxes or tips. On top of the food, they received a tub of croutons, a bottle of Olive Garden Italian dressing, a bag of Parmesan cheese packs, a handful of after-dinner mints, and serving utensils.

“This is way more food than I was anticipating,” Autumn said while unwrapping the meal.

Some viewers were unimpressed with the meal deal, claiming it was too expensive.

“I can’t help but think I can make spaghetti for 5$,” one said.

“We are on a budget but just spend $80 on pasta and 14 pieces [of] chicken,” a second added.

“Salad comes with entrees in the restaurant but is extra for family meals?” another questioned.

Others believed the total cost was worth it and gave them days’ worth of food.

“That food will also last them for a few days so it’s good,” a viewer argued.

“I get pizza take out for 3 people and it’s $50 with a coupon plus tip. This is a great deal for all of that take out food,” a second agreed.

Olive Garden isn’t the only restaurant chain to offer family deals. Texas Roadhouse, for example, features deals that can save customers 62.1% compared to à la carte options.

Daily Dot reached out to Autumn and Olive Garden via email for further information.