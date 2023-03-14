‘DONT USE OLD SPICE’: Woman says Old Spice deodorant gave her chemical burns

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing chemical burns on her underarms, which she alleges Old Spice deodorant caused.

TikTok user Mya Woods (@myamfwoodsss) posted the video on March 9. As of March 14, the video amassed 9.3 million views.

In the nine-second clip, Woods lifted her arms, revealing large band-aids under her armpits. “Day 6 of being an old spice victim,” she explained in a text overlay.

In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences using Old Spice deodorant.

“I get a rash and my armpits get so itchy and irritated when I use old spice,” one viewer shared.

“Bro that’s so crazy I woke up this morning with blisters and I didn’t know why and I be using the old spice,” a second revealed.

“The gel old spice made my skin peel,” a third stated.

However, some viewers said they’ve never had issues with the deodorant.

“Old spice is the only thing I don’t have a reaction to,” one user wrote.

“I use old spice and ive had no problems so far,” a second commented.

“Bruh what you talking about I’ve been using old spice for years and nothings happened,” a third echoed.

Others recommended different products for Woods to use.

“Girl im so fr try IVORY DEODORANT. I quit old spice years ago bc of chem burns!! Ivory is the only deodorant that doesn’t hurt me,” one viewer recommended.

“This is the reason why I switched to native tbh, still love the smell of old spice but native has those natural tones and it has the same effect,” a second offered.

“I use magnesium oil spray. I swear by it. You will never need deodorant again,” a third suggested.

In a follow-up video, Woods explained how she received the chemical burns from her Old Spice deodorant.

“I have used this deodorant for years and years, and nothing has ever happened until literally one day, randomly, I started getting a rash on my armpits,” Woods said.

She explained the rash “got worse and worse” as the days wore on, and it escalated to the point where she “couldn’t lift up [her] arms without crying.” Woods said that point was when she went to a doctor and was prescribed a cream and medicated body powder to apply to the burns.

Throughout the video, Woods showed pictures of how the burns progressed.

“It is slowly going away—going to the doctor’s definitely helped—but it definitely hurt, and I [wouldn’t] recommend using Old Spice,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Woods via TikTok comment and OId Spice via email.