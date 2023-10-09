‘Looks more time consuming??’: Former Old Navy worker shares hack to hanging clothes more efficiently

A former Old Navy worker went viral on TikTok after sharing a hack for how to hang clothes more efficiently.

In her video, Jasmine (@cinnamonjasmine), the former Old Navy worker, stood above a bed littered with clothes and hangers. As of Monday afternoon, her video had over 51,400 views and 1,400 likes.

“There’s one thing I learned from working at Old Navy as a teenager that I have been able to apply for the rest of my life,” Jasmine said.

She then proceeded to demonstrate the trick. To hang the clothes more efficiently, Jasmine slid her t-shirts up her arm—making sure they all faced the same direction. (In Jasmine’s case, she slid the collar of the shirts up her arm first.)

“You’ll take your hangers and slide those clothes back down your arm and onto the hanger,” Jasmine said. In other words, she put the hanger through the bottom of the shirt versus the collar.

“So you’re essentially hanging your clothes from the bottom up,” she said. “That way you don’t have to fight with the neck of your shirts and won’t stretch anything out.”

Jasmine said that this hack can work for sweaters, too.

“Working as a teenager sometimes is a bummer. But this helps me hang my clothes way more quickly,” she said before ending the video.

In the comments, some viewers were in awe of Jasmine’s hack. Some Old Navy workers even admitted to never hearing about it before Jasmine’s video.

“Okay this is a game changer,” one person wrote.

“When did they stop teaching this though cause um I wish I had this hack sooner,” another said.

“I worked there for 4.5 years and have never heard of this in my life omg,” a former Old Navy employee added. To this, Jasmine responded: “This was one of the first things I learned to do, that’s crazy.”

But not everyone appreciated Jasmine’s hack.

“How in the world is this faster you created another step,” one viewer asked.

“Looks more time consuming??” another echoed.

The naysayers didn’t appear to sway Jasmine, however. “It’s more efficient and saves the necklines,” she responded.

