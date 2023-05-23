‘Wellbutrin x Lexapro is the best collab ever created’: Worker shares how she ‘survives’ her office job every day

There are a number of hacks that remote workers have shared with the Internet on how to appear productive as to not appear lazy to their managers. However, these nifty tricks aren’t really all that useful for folks who have to work in-person in an office setting.

But creator Karen (@okayykaren) is trying to fix that gap in advice. The TikToker uploaded a short comedic bit about her own “hacks” for getting through the office workday, which include taking antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs.

Karen explains in the video’s caption that whatever she’s saying in it is meant to be perceived as a joke: “If HR is watching this is a joke bestie.”

A text overlay in the video reads: “How do you survive working in the office?” In a 7-second clip, Karen jokingly demonstrates the answer to that question, which features a slew of items she uses in order to get through the workday.

The voice she pantomimes in the video says: “And I told them bitches two of these” — she shows a pair of AirPod pros in her hands; ”one of these” — the clip then transitions to her holding up a bottle of medication labeled Bupropion HCL and then a bottle of Escitalopram; “one of these” — she presents a thermal travel mug; and “one of these,” she finally shows a salad on her desk.

“Love a Lexapro x Wellbutrin collab,” one commenter said in response to Karen’s video.

“Wellbutrin x lexapro is the best collab ever created,” another person said.

While another remarked, “Yaaaasss a fellow Bupropion girlie!”

Someone else said that they find working in an office extremely difficult: “My soul is 100% drained by 2 p.m. each day idk how much longer I can do this office bs.”

Others resonated with the other methods Karen listed in her video, such as having AirPods.

“Omg everyone always side eyes me for wearing my AirPods cause they’re all older ppl and don’t understand,” someone commenters.

As for the contents of the thermal cup, there were folks who had their own ideas as to what could go inside of the tumbler: “A whole 40oz of diet Dr Pepper extra ice,” one person wrote while another said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around “one in 10 Americans aged 12 and over takes antidepressant medication.”