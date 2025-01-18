‘As a frequent Nothing Bundt Cakes eater…’: Woman buys White Chocolate Raspberry Cake. Then she notices something only a true Nothing Bundt Cakes fan would notice

None of your favorite treats are safe from shrinkflation, even the ones you’ve been loyal to for years.

What is shrinkflation?

Shrinkflation is a combination of the words shrink and inflation. It refers to when products shrink in size or quantity while maintaining the same price, so you end up paying more for less.

This is usually done to offset rising production costs and maintain profit margins when faced with competition. Recent examples of shrinkflation include mac and cheese boxes, chip containers, soup cans, and even portions at restaurants.

The Daily Dot has reported on dozens upon dozens of people calling out brands online for this tactic that ultimately hurts consumers and the brand’s reputation and trust.

Shrinkflation hit Nothing Bundt Cakes, according to loyal customer

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a beloved bakery chain in the United States and Canada known for its moist bundt cakes, signature cream cheese frosting, and high-quality ingredients.

The chain offers a variety of flavors, like the classic chocolate chocolate chip to special editions like banana pudding cake. In addition to the various flavors, it also has sizes ranging from a shareable bundt cake to individual bundtinis.

But one loyal customer is claiming the well-loved cakes shrank in value.

In a trending video with more than 77,000 views, TikToker Whitney (@the_whitneyc) addresses Nothing Bundt cakes directly.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes, I need you to come to the floor,” Whitney says.

While holding a half-eaten individual white chocolate raspberry cake, Whitney accuses the cake company of shrinking its treats by half the size.

She notes that the cakes used to take up nearly the entire plastic container they came in, but now the cake barely reaches the middle of the container.

“Maybe it’s just my store, but I promise you these things have gotten smaller,” Whitney said.

“I’m about to finish this whole entire thing, and I used to could not finish the whole entire thing. So, Nothing Bundt Cakes, what happened? I need the old size back. This used to be two days worth of cake for me. Now I eat the whole thing in one sitting,” she goes on to say.

“Yes, they gotten smaller and more expensive,” a to comment read.

“The icing use to touch the lid! I seen another creator with a small one,” a person said.

“Had to call about my cakes being significantly smaller. They said they’re supposed to weigh a certain amount. Put em on a kitchen scale they were indeed smaller! Got 2 for free lol,” another shared.

Whitney said this comment inspired her to go back to her store and speak up about it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whitney for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Nothing Bundt Cakes via email.

