‘You know you’re living in a recession when…’: No Frills shopper says store was selling rotten strawberries for $3

A shopper at the discount Canadian supermarket chain No Frills allegedly saw a less-than-appetizing sight on the shelf while shopping: rotten strawberries.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Van M (@vanmainz), shared how there were multiple containers of strawberries that were filled with rotten fruit at her local No Frills. The video has been viewed more than 4,000 times as of Saturday morning.

Van captioned the video, “You know you’re living in a ’recession’ when rotten food is still $3.”

The strawberries were $2.49 for a pound.

“[It’s] extra seasoning,” Van wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Van and No Frills via TikTok comment and email.

According to the food website Mashed, fruit in grocery stores is not always as fresh as some people expect. The publication also mentioned that several fruits and vegetables can sit in storage before they make it to supermarket floors.

This isn’t the first time a customer has taken to TikTok to complain about the state of food products in a supermarket. Earlier this month, two Walmart shoppers claimed they found mold in ingredients, one customer on Great Value pizza crusts and the other on Great Value Ham.

Viewers who saw Van’s video were aghast at what she witnessed and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I swear berries this year have been rotten everywhere. From food basics, to farm boy, superstore, loblaws, Costco, etc.,” one commenter said.

Another person said they also encountered rotten fruit at their local No Frills.

“I literally passed on the strawberries at my local no frills for this exact same reason in Ottawa,” they wrote.

From the early 2000s to the early 2010s, strawberries in the U.S. reportedly increased from $2.45 per pound to $3.43 per pound, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the U.S., consumers saw increased prices on groceries and gas during the month of July as the Federal Reserve attempted to bring inflation under control and keep the nation from tipping into a recession, NPR reported.