‘I was never a big fan of Ninja’: Customer tries cooking frozen pizza inside new Ninja Crispi. Then he tastes it

If you aren’t gastronomically inclined or simply don’t have the time to cook, air fryers can be a godsend. Throngs of people have sung their praises for giving them thoroughly cooked, tasty meals at home. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re almost always more convenient to clean than a mess of pots and pans.

They don’t take up nearly as much space as a conventional oven. However, a full-sized air fryer can certainly take up some countertop real estate. This may put off some prospective buyers.

This is probably why food TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) was so excited to test out Ninja’s latest pint-sized air-frying creation. In a clip that’s accrued over 2.1 million views, he explains why.

Skeptical at first

“I got the portable air fryer,” he begins. “It’s called the Ninja Crispi. Here’s the thing: I was never a big fan of Ninja. They disappointed me almost every single time. But I heard about this portable air fryer. I’m traveling for a wedding. I like willingly eating frozen pizza. So I wanna try it.”

The clip then cuts to Jordan sitting at a table in what appears to be a hotel room.

“Now I just learned this recently. And I never thought about this. But you can just cut a piece of a frozen pizza off and cook it,” he says, holding a frozen pizza in his hand.

He further explains, “just to eat a piece and not the whole thing.”

Before him, on a table, is the portable Ninja air fryer that he references at the top of the clip.

Jordan then assures his audience that he’s going to “eat the whole thing,” before going on with his clip. “This whole thing’s getting eaten. But the thing is like we’re just gonna cut off a piece and try this out,” he says.

The demonstration

The TikToker then shares how the apparatus works. He places a piece of the frozen pizza inside the air fryer glass dish. Following this, he fastens its top on it. “Now what you do is you stick this thing on top of your portable air fryer,” he says. “And I’ll show you what the top looks like.”

The clip then transitions to a shot of the air fryer’s lid, which features four buttons. There’s a “-” and “+” button up top, along with a “mode” toggle in the middle. The “start” button is located on the bottom-most portion of the lid. Evidently, the lid also doubles as the air fryer’s cooking control. Jordan goes on to explain it further, cycling through different options.

“Now I guess you have a choice between re-crisp, air fry, and Max Crisp,” he says.

He goes on to press the “mode” button as part of his demonstration, settling on “air fry.”

“Let’s give it a try,” he says, before pressing the start button. The device emits a loud beeping noise that causes him to jump in his chair.

Portable air frying

He shows the slice of pizza spinning inside the air fryer. “It’s spinning alright. It only took about three minutes,” he says as he removes the Ninja’s top lid.

Immediately, it appears that Jordan likes what he sees.

“Oh my goodness,” he says, taking a small piece of the pizza and blowing on it. He bites into it, the bread crunching in his teeth and steam emanating from the once-frozen pizza slice.

After this, Jordan nods his head enthusiastically. “That’s cooked, that’s cooked perfectly. OK well, it works I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t think I need the whole pizza,” he says.

However, it seemed that its flavor was too good to pass up. “I lied. I’m cooking the whole pizza,” he says, placing the lid back on the air fryer. Beneath it is the rest of the pie he didn’t cook the first time.

“Here we go. It is cooking,” he says after laughing. A quick time-lapse transition shot shows a close-up of the now-cooked frozen pizza portion. “Here the pizza done after about four minutes,” he says.

No muss, no fuss

Jordan goes on to show another feature of the portable air fryer: Its glass bottom portion doubles as Tupperware. He places a cap on top of it excitedly. “See and the pizza’s done and this is the most exciting part, this is the exciting part. Tupperware,” he says, laughing in glee. “I get to save it for later. I’m gonna eat it now though.”

So what’s his final verdict? While not a kitchen necessity, Jordan gives the product very high marks.

“You do not have to get this. Honestly, any air fryer is portable if you want it to be. But this cooked my pizza in three minutes,” he says. “So, I like it.”

Amazon currently retails the Ninja Crispi Air Fryer for $160. It currently carries a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 62 reviews. Additionally, CNN featured the product with an in-depth breakdown. A reviews editor for the site praised the product’s ease of use. Furthermore, she, like Jordan, was impressed at the alacrity in which it cooked food. According to her, the food turned out excellent.

It cooked so fast, the review editor noted, that she was able to cook a meal for her “16-year-old son in under 20 minutes.” She also tested broccoli, chicken breasts, pork loin, tofu, mozzarella sticks, wings, and tater tots. Moreover, she even stored leftovers in its handy container. Upon reheating them, she says the end result was “perfection.”

She also highlighted the Crispi’s compact design. Additionally, its utilitarianism means fewer unwieldy pots and pans to clean.

TikTokers seemed equally excited

One commenter also loved the idea of built-in Tupperware functionality. And, as noted by others, its portability opened up a variety of meal options.

“I really realized how much of an adult I am when I thought this was brilliant, but then it’s Tupperware too!” one said. “Imagine work lunch’s now, I’ll be sitting at my desk airfrying my food.”

This is exactly what a previous Ninja Crispi customer did when she got hers. The clip of her cooking at her work desk went viral, with viewers being divided.

Another user highlighted their favorite Ninja purchase. “I wasn’t a big Ninja fan until they released the Ninja Slushi… daiquiris, margaritas, and wine slushies at home now!” they commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ninja and Jordan via email for further comment.



