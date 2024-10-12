‘Cooking at work is wild’: Viewers divided after woman cooks chicken using Ninja Crispi at her office desk

If you forgot to pack a lunch, no problem. It seems the Ninja Crispi can help you with that. This creator cooked chicken thighs in her office’s break room in just 20 minutes.

Featured Video

What’s the hype about Ninja Crispi?

“I cooked three chicken thighs in 20 minutes. And they came out pretty good so I’m happy with this,” TikTok user Cerena (@lifeascerena) shares.

She continues in her video, “I definitely think it’s worth it especially if you have an office job you can cook right at your desk.” She also mentions that it’s pretty quiet.

Advertisement

In the clip, she shows the preseasoned chicken thighs she prepared prior. She inserts them in the glass case and slides the Ninja contraption on top. She sets her timer to 20 minutes and lets it cook. Afterward, she shows her cooked chicken and praises the item, assuring viewers that Ninja did not sponsor her.

The video has 328 comments and 881,400 views as of Saturday morning.

What is the Ninja Crispi?

According to Ninja, the Ninja Crispi is a 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System, according to the product’s full name. It’s essentially a more compact travel-friendly air fryer. It comes with a 6-cup and 4 QT heat-proof containers to cook and carry your food in.

Advertisement

Lately, Ninja has been known for their innovative cooking gadgets. Previously, the Daily Dot covered Ninja’s indoor grill and a creator’s struggle to get recognition for promoting it.

Cerena also has a few other videos demonstrating how she cooks with the portable air fryer. She’s shown the Crispi cooking a series of things from tater tots to croissants to string beans.

What are viewers saying?

Some viewers are excited about the Ninja Crispi after this video, but some are not sure if cooking at work is their jam.

Advertisement

“Cooking at work is wild…,” one user commented.

“It’s cool, but I don’t understand why we’re not cooking our dinner or lunch at home the night before,” says another.

“Even better for college students living in dorms!” one user suggested.

The official Ninja TikTok account even commented saying, “yessss game changer for in office days.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to cook on the go, this product may be right for you. The Daily Dot has reached out to Cerena for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Ninja via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.