‘Nicki took Megan’s law PERSONALLY’: Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj for ‘Bigfoot’ release amid alleged ‘feud’ with Megan Thee Stallion

For the past few weeks, Nicki Minaj fans have noticed her being more vocal on social media. This happened after Megan Thee Stallion, who is claimed to have a long-running “feud” with Minaj, released her latest song titled “HISS” last week.

The track appears to take aim at the likes of Tory Lanez and Kim Kardashian, according to The Mirror, but it’s these two lines in particular that purportedly sparked conflict with Minaj.

“These h*es don’t be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan’s Law,” she chants. “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law refers to a federal statute wherein authorities have to ensure that any registered sex offender’s public information is available. This has led to numerous fans speculating that the track is referencing Minaj’s husband, Kevin Petty. Petty, who is Minaj’s childhood sweetheart, was jailed for attempted rape and had to register as a sex offender. He got into further legal trouble in 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender when he and Minaj moved to California.

In response to Megan’s apparent dig, Minaj went live on Instagram to discuss the situation. In a message seemingly addressed to Megan, she said, “You let everyone be thrown under the bus. You let DaBaby be thrown under the bus, Tory, your best friend, your mom… You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That’s disgusting.”

This was followed by Minaj announcing her upcoming song “Big Foot,” set to release at 3pm PST on Sunday, her own purported diss track, which appeared to make reference to Stallion being shot in the foot.

It was at this point that netizens seemed to turn against Minaj.

“I’m saying, one had a lot of y’all googling Megan’s Law, and the other one rhymed foot with foot,” TikToker Raych Jackson pointed out. One of the viewers commented, “Nicki took megans law PERSONALLY,” seemingly referring to Minaj’s partner. The Daily Dot reached out to Raych via email.

Since then, X users have declared that there’s “no coming back from this;” #queenofrape started trending on the platform. It’s believed that the phrase, which harkens back to Minaj’s movie “Queen of Rap,” is a reference to her husband’s prior conviction. The X hashtag #CancelNicki also started picking up wind, as users pointed to past allegations like giving a “lapdance” to a thirteen-year-old boy and her collaboration with a then-16-year-old Lil’ Twist, which garnered a lot of controversy due to its explicit nature.

To get dragged this severely by a white Twink that also use to be a barb is sending me 💀

If Megan doesn’t use this intro for one of her future retaliatory diss tracks to Nicki after she releases her 6 foot, 5’ foot’ garbage it will be a missed opportunity 💀 #QueenOfRape pic.twitter.com/PCpFJnHJWB — The Celestial Sentinel (@DnellyBPD) January 27, 2024

“I was a very big Nicki Minaj fan growing up,” TikToker Bela Delgado explained in a now-deleted video. “I loved her so much and would defend her to anyone who would listen […] around 2018, when she intentionally started surrounding herself with sex offenders, I kind of fell off.”

However, other fans remained loyal to the musician, with a few allegedly doxxing Delgado for posting that video being critical of Minaj. The Daily Dot was unable to find the means to contact Delgado directly.

he got scared, deleted the video and is apologizing😭 pic.twitter.com/xpcPRWuh1r — bear (@oplivio) January 27, 2024

Representatives for Minaj and Stallion didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.