‘Her commenting 3xs is insane’: Nicki Minaj fans are calling out her response to a fan’s TikTok

Nicki Minaj might be an award-winning singer-rapper, but like many of us, the superstar is very active on social media platforms like TikTok. But as she continues to speak her mind and come to blows with Barbs (her fans), fans are questioning whether the musician should rethink her online persona.

Most recently, Minaj went viral after clashing with CelebriTEA Blinds via direct message. The purported direct message, which is time stamped 6:01am, reads, “Once ugly disease allegedly is being paid to get uglier.” The alleged direct message subsequently went viral, and led to netziens giving their own commentary on the drama. Now, another TikToker has gone viral after calling out the singer’s internet presence.

“Nicki Minaj does not know she’s Nicki Minaj. and it’s pissing me off,” user Takeisha Lafaye (@takeishalafayee) said in a now-viral TikTok, which some speculate is in response to the CelebriTEA’s viral video. “Cuz girl, you’re Nicki Minaj… What the f*ck?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lafaye via TikTok comment.

Lafaye’s TikTok subsequently went viral, amassing 2.1 million views—and the attention of Nicki Minaj herself.

“Girl the question is: who are you?” the musician asked in the comments. “If you knew, you’d do better. Blessed day. Don’t make me come back.”

She later left two subsequent comments in response to other users.

Other viewers couldn’t get over the irony of Minaj leaving this comment and made their own feelings known in the TikTok’s comments section.

“How did we ALL get the point but Ms Nicki Minaj herself?” one asked.

“The way she responded 3 times when this wasn’t even a diss,” another added.

“Like girl, do you see Beyonce replying to people on TikTok?” a third said.

However, a few viewers were more understanding of Minaj’s position.

“Yes, she’s Nicki Minaj,” a fourth commenter said. “Her whole career she’s lived on the internet interacting with her fans so if course she sees everything.”

Numerous other commenters also pointed out that Minaj’s reply wasn’t serious, explaining that Minaj joshes like this with fans on social media often.

“She was joking girl,” a fifth viewer assured Lafaye. “If you’re a barb or a fan you know that this is exactly how she is!”

Lafaye also made a TikTok responding to Minaj’s comment, saying, “Nicki Minaj this wasn’t a diss […] I just feel like you’re a queen. You shouldn’t have to talk to peasants.”

She then asked Minaj if she could get “two front-row seats and a backstage pass” for her next Chicago show.

A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.