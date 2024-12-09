‘This may have saved my life’: Woman reveals little-known Gmail feature to cancel subscriptions

A woman recently took to TikTok to reveal a new Gmail feature that many users didn’t even know existed.

In her video, which has garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing, TikTok user Tiffany Rasmussen (@wordstolivebygal) demonstrates the feature and how viewers can use it.

What’s the new Gmail feature?

“Am I the only one who didn’t know this new feature in Gmail?” Rasmussen begins as she navigates the web version of her Gmail account.

She explains how she stumbled upon the feature while searching for an email. “So, on my Inbox, I went down to More,” she says, showing viewers the left-hand menu. Scrolling through, she points out a button labeled Manage Subscriptions.

Clicking on it reveals a gold mine: a list of all her subscription emails.

“Here’s all my subscriptions and an easy way to unsubscribe,” she says, revealing the tool that allows users to quickly clean up their inboxes by managing or unsubscribing from unwanted emails. “Genius,” she concludes.

Is the feature widely available for all users?

PiunikaWeb first reported on Gmail’s new “Manage Subscriptions” feature in April of this year.

According to the article, the feature was designed to list all mailing subscriptions in one place, making it easier for users to unsubscribe from unwanted emails directly within the app.

PiunikaWeb further reported that the feature was first spotted by AssembleDebug, a code digger, back in January 2024.

At that time, the functionality wasn’t fully operational, with users encountering a loading spinner when they tried to access it. However, by April, a newer version of the Gmail app (2024.04.07.622678535.Release) on Android offered more clarity about how it worked.

PiunikaWeb noted that some users had already started seeing the feature enabled randomly, likely through a server-side tweak by Google. While it’s still not universally available, the feature seems poised for a wider rollout.

As the article stated, this tool was part of a broader effort by Google to improve email management, including the recent addition of an Unsubscribe button in the Gmail app.

Viewers react

In the comments section, many viewers noted that they couldn’t find this feature in their Gmail app or web version. Others shared suggestions for additional improvements, while some expressed gratitude for the discovery.

“Doesn’t work with a phone,” said one viewer. “im assuming it’s only on a computer.”

“I get 2k emails A DAY,” shared another. “And it takes forever to unsubscribe one by one so this may have saved my life.”

“Now can they add an ‘…and delete associated’ with it?” asked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rasmussen via Instagram and TikTok direct messages. It also reached out to Google via email.

