‘There’s 4 on our porch’: Customer shares PSA after Nespresso had to send her 6 replacement machines

In a viral TikTok video, a couple shared how they accidentally ended up with six Nespresso machines in their home.

In the clip, Taylor Whiteley (@taylorwhiteley23) explains that she and her partner first bought a Nespresso machine on Black Friday a couple of years ago.

For non-coffee lovers, a Nespresso is a machine that makes single-serve coffees and espresso shots. They run anywhere from $129 for a basic machine to $749 for a barista-style machine.

Whiteley’s machine recently stopped working, so her partner called the company for a replacement since it was still covered under the warranty. Nespresso ended up sending them a new machine and then a second new one.

The initial replacement started leaking, so they called Nespresso once again, and the customer service representative said they’d send yet another replacement.

Whiteley is then seen walking over to her front porch to reveal a shocking number of packages.

“Well UPS just showed up and there’s four on our porch. So now we have six Nespressos,” Whiteley says, seemingly laughing about the mishap.

The video has more than a quarter million views and close to 500 comments as of Tuesday morning.

Viewers in the comment section had jokes about the situation.

“They’re like ‘at least one of these will probably work,'” a top comment read.

“You get a nespresso! you get a nespresso!! everyone gets a nespresso!!!” a person joked.

“They said QUIT CALLING US BRUH,” another said.

Others pointed out that Whiteley could keep the extra Nespressos and gift them to people for the holidays.

“Christmas gifts are covered,” a commenter wrote.

This is not the first time a company has ended up sending a customer an excessive amount of replacement items. The Daily Dot previously reported on a Crate & Barrel customer who after finding a stain on a product she purchased, was sent an extra three decorative pillows. All she really wanted was a partial refund, not a slew of pillows.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whiteley for comment via Instagram direct message and to Nespresso via email.