Crate & Barrel customer asks for partial refund after discovering stain on pillow. They sent her 3 more pillows in response

One woman is now stocked up on decorative pillows from Crate & Barrel after being sent several following an inquiry she had about a partial refund.

In the video, Jackie (@jackiemcbaddie) sits on her bed beside an orange and white tiger pillow. She explains that she ordered the pillow from Crate & Barrel a while back but had yet to take it out of the package. The video has a whopping 6.7 million views.

When she finally opened it recently, Jackie realized it had a blue pen mark on the side. She tried to get the mark out with bleach with no luck.

Given the mark and the possibility of getting a partial refund, Jackie reached out to Crate & Barrel’s customer service, she said.

“Before I can even finish typing, I get an email saying, ‘There’s already another one in the mail,’” Jackie said, recalling communication with the retail company’s chatbot. She goes on to tell the representative that she’s moved, so the address they have on file isn’t correct.

Before she finishes explaining her new mailing address, they tell her there’s yet another one in the mail. So far, there’s a tiger pillow at her old address and one sent to her new address. But the replacement pillow she got has even “more blue pen mark on this one and even worse.”

She reaches out to the company again and lets them know the replacement is also marked up. Once again, they’ve sent her a confirmation email for yet another tiger pillow before she even finishes typing.

“I didn’t even want a replacement. Maybe just a little partial refund,” she says.

She’s now four pillows deep, including the one sent to her old address. But then, at the end of her video, she shows another Crate & Barrel package. The Daily Dot reached out to Jackie via TikTok comment and to Crate and Barrel via email.

“I don’t want to speak too soon, but I’m thinking it’s another pillow,” she says, concluding the clip.

“I appreciate their persistence anyway does anyone need a tiger pillow?” the caption read.

The pillow in question is no longer actually listed on the Crate and Barrel site but appears to have cost about $30.

Commenters suggested one way Jackie could get money out of the ordeal.

“Girl just sell the extra pillows and get money that way,” a person said.

Others had jokes about the situation.

“Everyone’s Christmas present this year is pillows,” another wrote.