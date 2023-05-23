‘I can already tell what kind of mom she’s gonna be’: Expecting mother destroys her gender reveal party because she doesn’t want another girl

There seems to be no shortage of controversial gender reveal videos and one TikToker has added to the list with a clip of a disappointed mother who trashes her gender reveal party when she finds out she’s having another girl.

Many folks have been criticized for doing too much for their gender reveals, like using pyrotechnics that inadvertently start wildfires. Even the creator of the gender reveal party genre has come out to say that the elaborate reveals have gotten out of control.

While the video uploaded by TikTok user @aintyoukyb doesn’t document criminal activity, the mother-to-be’s actions did leave a lot of guests and viewers stunned.

In the video, a mother is irate over the fact that she is having another girl. The woman can be seen pulling down decorations and throwing a general tantrum. Her reaction left attendees speechless.

The TikToker explains the scene in a text overlay. “POV: WHEN YOU DESTROY YOUR GENDER REVEAL BECAUSE YOU DIDN’T WANT ANOTHER GIRL.”

“She really mad,” someone can be heard saying. The camera pans across the backyard to a party in disarray. There are tables flipped over and the woman who just learned that she was going to have a girl, tears a sash off of her body and throws it to the ground. She walks away from the celebration.

“I didn’t think she was for real,” the same person says as the guests talk amongst themselves near the wreckage of the party.

“Yall I’m still in shock,” they write in the caption.

A number of TikTok users who viewed the clip expressed how appalled they were by the expecting mother’s behavior at her own gender reveal.

“Not ‘awww’… it’s me taking my gift back and leaving,” one user said.

Another comment else echoed the same sentiment. “They better than me i would’ve grabbed ALL my gifts & left.”

One TikToker appeared to chastise the mother, saying, “You better love that baby girl and take care of her.”

Many users judged the woman’s reaction to the gender reveal and said that it reflected on what kind of mother she would end up as. There were also several people who pointed out that her behavior was disrespectful to her guests who attended and help throw the gender reveal party.

“I can already tell what kind of mom she’s gonna be,” wrote one user.

“And they saying aww, doing all this for what. That was so ungrateful,” read another comment.

While a third asked whether “her other daughters [were] watching their mother destroy everything because she hates having another daughter.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aintyoukyb via TikTok comment for further information.