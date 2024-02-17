‘Why did 24 people let a child wax them?’: People are outraged over worker who let her underage daughter help wax clients

Netizens have been left stunned after a woman let her underage daughter allegedly wax somebody’s bikini area. In the video, which has since been deleted off of X, the minor can be seen waxing the area while the client’s bottom half was exposed.

The most concerning part of this was, according to the now-deleted post on X, the child is claimed to have waxed up to 24 different women’s intimate areas.

This led to the post going viral, with countless X users slamming the worker for letting the child perform this procedure.

“I’m just shocked at the clients who accepted a little girl to wax them down there,” one wrote. “That’s so odd. Like no one found that alarming and called the police?”

“Also if she’s licensed.. there’s gotta be something about not having a child work under your license,” another added.

“I’m not even being dramatic when I ask isn’t this fully illegal?” a third asked. “Adults can’t expose themselves to children like this, there’s a law being broken right?”

Twitter users were so concerned that some even debated calling the police—but it turns out they weren’t the only ones who felt that way.

“I called Memphis PD and they confirmed over 50 people have called,” a further X user revealed. “CPS and detectives are involved, they have the screenshots and her address/contact information. They said thank you to everyone who called and expressed concern for this poor child.”

Indeed, following the outcry, Memphis PD confirmed that they had received reports about the incident and were looking into it.

“The Memphis Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been made aware of images that are viral on social media of a minor performing a wax on a nude female,” the statement reads. “A joint investigation is underway by MPD and the Department of Children’s Services.”

The Memphis Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been made aware of images that are viral on social media of a minor performing a wax on a nude female. A joint investigation is underway by MPD and the Department of Children's Services. pic.twitter.com/EeGIcXreen — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 16, 2024

And while users were relieved that police were dealing with the issue, others urged the officers to apprehend the 24 clients who were purportedly waxed by the child.

“Everyone on the list and the mom deserves jail,” a further X user added. “It’s not just indecent exposure. A minor was viewing and touching adult genitalia. Practicing under someone’s license. Being exposed to bodily fluids and potential STDs. So many sex crimes committed.”