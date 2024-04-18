‘Girl he’s in a different generation’: Millennial and Gen Zer go out on date. She asks him to do her taxes

A millennial woman on TikTok is blasting a Gen-Z man for ghosting her on their taxes-themed first date.

Molly Rutter (@mollyerutter) begins her 9-minute video with a text overlay that reads: “Come with me to get ghosted and stood up.”

“I think I have a date tomorrow, my first date in Buffalo. Homeboy is gonna help me do my taxes? We’re gonna get some beer. OK, sounds fun,” she says, while looking at the camera. Loud music plays in the background of what appears to be the venue that was selected for their first date.

The video then transitions to her sitting down. “And he ghosted,” she says before stating that she hasn’t been on a date in a while.

Rutter says she was “genuinely excited” about the date and couldn’t understand why the guy “ghosted” her. She says he is “cute,” and they had a great conversation beforehand. “I hate dating in this generation,” she says.

She eventually concedes it was probably her mistake in attempting to go on a date with the guy because she’s 32 years old, and he’s 23. She says his young age probably contributed to his attitudes toward ghosting.

However, as she talks about getting stood up, she gets a text from the man telling her he “fell asleep.” They then amended their plans to meet during the day.

She vlogs her anticipation before the meet up. She arrives at the second venue, what appears to be a bar.

The man tells her he will be at the bar in 2 minutes. However, 15 minutes go by, and he’s a no-show.

She eventually walks home after getting ghosted for a second time. She questions why it is so difficult for some folks to send a text stating that they just aren’t in the mood to go out anymore.

Back in her apartment, she tries and assess where it all went wrong, highlighting how he responded to one of her texts saying, “Okay love.” She says she responded by saying that it was too soon for that kind of talk, especially considering he doesn’t even know her last name.

She speculates that him being insecure about his own appearance might have something to do with his penchant for ghosting. She says she finds that kind of behavior “unattractive.” She says she doesn’t think it’s healthy for a person to make fun of their own appearance constantly.

“How is someone else supposed to like you if you don’t like yourself?” She says.

Another ick she says he gave her was the fact that he replied to a lot of her texts with “Yes ma’am,” along with the “salute” emoji.

“I’ll be completely over this tomorrow, but it’s just frustrating,” she explains. “I hate when [my time and space] is wasted on people who don’t deserve it.”

She says she misses her mother who passed away 7 years ago. She says she’s upset she’s unable to ring her mom up to vent about the situation.

Viewers think the date was a fail because of the generational difference.

“Gurlll he’s 23!!!!! his responses were literally gen z coded, like helloooo,” one said.

“The fact she’s not grasping his humor bc she’s not in the same generation crazy,” another claimed.

“The generational gap is pretty clear here because ‘love’ and ‘yes ma’am’ are perfectly normal things to say,” another wrote.

“Just date in your generation babe,” yet another encouraged.

Others questioned why their first date was going to be him doing her taxes and expressed concern that she would be willing to hand over her financial information to a stranger. “You felt it was too soon for a cute nickname, but totally okay to give him all of your financial info on the first date? Make it make sense,” one questioned.

“‘No nicknames till I know someone better’ but you were going to let him do your taxes?!???!!?!” another echoed.

Rutter has not responded to any of the comments nor has she posted a follow-up to this.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rutter via email for further comment.

