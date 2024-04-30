‘Be careful who you take your car to’: Man says he caught car shop trying to scam his mom after she takes Hyundai in for oil change and they quote her $700

A mechanic is accusing another car shop of trying to scam his mother after she took her car in for an oil change, and they quoted her an extra $700.

TikTok user Menjicar (@menjicar) is a master technician and BMW enthusiast. He often posts videos that show him detailing the stories of customers who’ve been wronged by another car repair shop. But, in a video that has over 1.1 million views, @menjicar tells a story that hits a bit closer to home. This time it’s his own mother that almost spent too much at a mechanic after going in for a simple oil change.

@menjicar starts the video by showing the driver’s seat of his mother’s Hyundai. In the seat, you can see a paper invoice and a car diagnostic scan tool. “So some shop tried to scam my mom today,” @menjicar says. “Specifically about $700.”

More than just an oil change

He explains that his mother went in for an oil change, which turned out to be $120. That wasn’t the issue. “They said something about the air filter, which is fine. They could go ahead and do it. Air filter and labor, which is about $80. Not too bad,” he says.

@menjicar says he confirmed that the shop completed the air filter replacement and that it is, in fact, brand new. “The issue is that the check engine light came on after, and all these other lights,” @menjicar says, showing viewers the check engine light flashing. “The lights did come don after the air filter was changed and the air filter was done.”

The real issue, @menjicar says, is the diagnostic fee the shop wanted to charge his mother to resolve the check engine light. That amounted to two hours of labor at a rate of $350 per hour. So the shop essentially wanted to charge @menjicar’s mother $700 to solve a problem they created. “Which I think is a little bit too much,” he says. “But the issue is this happened after the car was messed with.”

@menjicar continues, “So, obviously, me being a master tech, I told her to leave them alone, bring it to me. Sure enough, I scanned it real quick with this thing, we get ‘lost communication with mass air flow’ and ‘intake temperature sensor,’ and, literally, that has to do with the air filter.”

The real issue

Shifting to under the hood of the car, @menjicar shows the source of the issue: A plug that’s not plugged in. “I look at the mass air flow, what do we find? We find this thing completely off. All it needed was this right there. I’m guessing they took off this whole box, even though all you have to do is do it through here.” He demonstrates that the air filter is easily accessible through the side of the mass air flow.

Using the scan tool, @menjicar erases the codes and the check engine light goes off. “I don’t know if this was a mistake or if it was on purpose, hard to tell. Because it could’ve been a mistake that they unplugged this to take this off. But, regardless, I think it’s ridiculous. I just saved myself $350 or $700.”

In the caption, he writes, “Be careful who you take your car to. Not sure if this was by mistake or on purpose. But be careful.”

Viewers express their disbelief

In the comments section, users are expressing their disbelief in the situation.

“700 to connect something they disconnected,” reads one top comment.

One user wrote, “Even the $120 for oil change and $80 to change the air filters are still robbery.”

Another user said, “It’s on purpose. 2 different shops have done the same thing to my toyota. Literally got my oil change yesterday, lights all came on. Pop the hood found my hose detached. Second shop to do this.”

However, one user questioned why @menjicar’s mom even goes to a shop alone to get her oil changed. “Why are you letting you mom go alone to get an oil change?” asked one user.

Why mechanics recommend unnecessary repairs

According to an ABC News report, mechanics do indeed “try to squeeze more money out of customers by doing unnecessary repairs.” An anonymous mechanic interviewed said it’s because of “the tiny profit margin at many repair shops. Most mechanics are honest, he said, but many are pressured by their bosses to perform unnecessary work.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @menjicar via TikTok direct message for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.