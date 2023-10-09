‘Microsoft said get to the point’: Microsoft Word auto-corrects student’s paper to say ‘poor’ instead of ‘economically disadvantaged’

Some may assume automated spelling and grammar apps only catch those kinds of mistakes. According to one woman’s TikTok video, it appears there’s more to editing software than most people notice.

In the viral video that had racked up over 2.2 million views as of Monday, user @itschicabtw captured a screenshot of Microsoft Word editing her paper for “clarity.”

The suggestion made by the software surprised her.

“So I’m writing a paper right now and it’s saying I had to put ‘economically disadvantaged’ because that’s how the category is called,” the TikToker began.

However, Word took issue with the phrase’s wordiness and made a quick suggestion. In the clip, the woman hovered over the edit with a mouse to see what change the software recommended.

“When I go and click it to see, like what is it, it’s just poor,” she said.

Apparently, Word recommended she change the words “economically disadvantaged” to “poor.”

According to Microsoft’s website, Word allows its users to choose various editing options. Its editor offers suggestions for spelling, grammar, and “stylistic issues,” which include “making sentences more concise, choosing simpler words, or writing with more formality.”

In the comments section, many made jokes while imitating the computer program.

“Microsoft: ‘Using some real big words for someone who has the free version of Office,'” user Jamiefernandez395 wrote.

“Microsoft said get to the point,” user Ness added.

“Sometimes you gotta tell Microsoft Word ‘I said what I said,” another user jokingly added.

The DailyDot contacted Microsoft via email for comment and reached out to @itschicabtw via TikTok comment.