‘I will never forget his kindness’: Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon story resurfaces on Instagram about about him partying with Brian Cox

Michael Gambon, known to many as the actor who played Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” film series, has died at age 82. Many actors paid their condolences to Gambon online, and among them was The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, who shared an Instagram post in which he reminisced about a night he shared with Gambon and Succession’s Brian Cox.

The caption on Imperioli’s post read, “One of our most beloved actors has left us. Michael Gambon always shined in everything he did.”

He then went on to list The Singing Detective and The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover, as two of his personal favorites “among [Gambon’s] huge body of work.”

“I never got to work with Michael,” Imperioli continues in his post, “but late one night in 2001 he and Brian Cox somehow found their way into the bar Victoria and I owned in Chelsea. We drank lots and laughed long into the wee hours. I will never forget his kindness, his warm spirit and his wonderful work.”

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who posts under the handle Pugmane (@pugmane) reposted a screenshot to the social media platform, zeroing in on one particular comment left for Imperioli, and his subsequent response.

After a user joked in the comments of Imperioli’s Instagram tribute, “You come to me on this, the day of Sir Michael Gambon’s passing, with no mention of Dumbledore,” the actor responded, “I’ve never seen those movies.”

The screengrab garnered a number of responses on X with heartbroken fans looking back on their own favorite movies and memories of Gambon. .

One person agreed wholeheartedly with Imperioli’s movie shoutout, saying, “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover is fantastic.”

Another user backed up the light-hearted comment, adding, “Dumbledore wasn’t even one of his greatest performances, just the one that inspired the most brand loyalty.”

“What a remarkable contribution he made to the industry. Also sounds like he was a good human. May he rest in peace. His job is done,” someone else wrote.

Users also shared some of their favorite moments from Michael Gambon movies such as this scene with Daniel Craig in Layer Cake and, of course, a tender moment from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michael Imperioli’s representatives via email for further comment.