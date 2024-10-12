‘Surprise my credit card went through’: Customer says Mercedes-Benz accidentally charged them $500,000

Having a credit card can feel like money is infinite and unlimited. Credit cards can be a slippery slope if spending habits aren’t properly monitored. The general rule of thumb with credit cards is don’t buy it if you don’t have the money to buy it. So what happens when you see Mercedes-Benz accidentally charge $500,000 on your account?

Imagine going about your day, then all of a sudden you get a notification from your bank. You open the account after seeing that notification and notice you’ve been charged over $500,000 in one transaction from Mercedes-Benz. While it was a surprise the charge went through, you wonder how?

So what happens when you are accidentally charged $500,000 from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Henderson, Nevada?

The original TikTok was created by @anthony_lasvegas, who reveals Mercedez-Benz accidentally charged his American Express account for over $500,000. To his surprise, the transaction was approved.

How did Mercedes-Benz accidentally charge this customer over $500,000?

The creator of the video was shown to be using an American Express credit card. Generally, credit card companies typically have purchase limits for customers to avoid situations like this. These limits are used to protect the consumer from making large purchases where they are at risk of not paying off.

What American Express credit card was being used?

According to American Express, if you have either a Consumer or Business Green, Gold, or Platinum card, there is no credit limit on purchases. Unlike traditional credit cards with a set limit on spending, American Express spending limit is flexible. The spending limit is determined based on your purchases, credit score, and payment history.

How Do You Qualify for an American Express credit card?

Credit Score – American express looks for a good to excellent credit score starting at 670

– American express looks for a good to excellent credit score starting at 670 Income – American Express does not publicly have a required minimum income but does prefer applicants with stable income

– American Express does not publicly have a required minimum income but does prefer applicants with stable income Credit History – Responsible uses of lines of credit including low credit utiliaztion and timely payments is important.

What the viewers thought about this Mercedes-Benz Accidental Charge

“What kind of card you got that $500,000 went through?” one questioned.

“Do none of you know how Amex works…” one commented.

“I’m dating the wrong Anthony lol you’re rich rich” one joked.

This TikTok clip has more than 503K views with 28.8K likes.

​​The Daily Dot reached out to @anthony_lasvegas on TikTok messenger and commented on the post. We’ve called and emailed the Mercedes-Benz of Henderson dealership.

