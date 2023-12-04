‘I was scared’: Influencer accused influencer with ‘millions’ of followers of assault

In a viral video, TikTok creator Robbi O’Connell (known as Meeposaurus online) accused popular influencer Salah Brooks of sexually assaulting her. She also alleged the influencer took advantage of young fans and convinced teens to have threesomes with her and her then-boyfriend.

Brooks (@salah) has a following of over 6.5 million people, and her videos regularly get over a million views. She’s known for living and traveling on her refurbished school bus with her partner, but the pair had a very public breakup earlier this year.

While O’Connell (@msgingersnapqueen) never outright said Brooks’ name in the video, she described the person as an influencer who used to travel on a bus with her boyfriend and now lives on a property with other buses. People in the comments quickly guessed it was Brooks, and the hints O’Connell dropped match up—though it remains unverified.

“I didn’t wanna tell the story for a really long time because it made me really uncomfortable to tell, and I still get a little shaky about it,” O’Connell says in the clip. “‘Cause I did feel really vulnerable in that moment.”

In O’Connell’s video, she explains that she went to visit the commune, but after Brooks allegedly started telling her several stories O’Connell suspected were false, she decided Brooks wasn’t a person she wanted to be friends with and tried to leave.

She tried to “escape” from the property but found it challenging to leave since they were in what she described as “butt-f*ck nowhere.”

Still on the property with Brooks, O’Connell claims the influencer asked for her consent to do something to her. In the video, O’Connell does not reveal specifically what Brooks asked her to do, though O’Connell said no.

“She proceeds to do what she wanted to to me, to which afterward I say, ‘I didn’t consent to that.’ She laughs,” O’Connell recounts.

O’Connell left after getting someone to pick her up, but then Brooks started blowing up her phone.

O’Connell says she eventually texted back, sending a message in which she accused Brooks of sexually assaulting her.

“Get the fuck off my phone. I’m blocking you. I don’t want anything to do with you,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell also claims that Brooks told her she’d invite fans to hang out with her and her then-partner but would say they could only hang out with them if they “have a threesome with her and her boyfriend.”

“And then made these young, 18-, 19-year-old girls sign an NDA,” O’Connell says.

Brooks allegedly said she’d make O’Connell sign one too after the fact, but O’Connell laughed it off.

O’Connell says she felt more comfortable coming out with her story now that the public opinion on Brooks has started to shift, likely referring to her being called out for insensitively talking about a person who died at Burning Man in a now-deleted video.

O’Connell adds that Brooks has continued to follow her online. She speculates it’s to see if O’Connell would ever reveal what happened.

“So if you’re out there and you’re watching this video, first of all, ‘F*ck you.’ Second of all, you cannot take advantage of fans,” O’Connell says.

“I don’t care what, I do care what you do to me, but taking advantage of people who follow you simply because you have a following and these poor f*cking people just wanna come and hang out with you is f*cking sick,” she concludes. “And I hope you get help. And you need help, and you know you do.”

People in the comments largely supported O’Connell

“Omg I know there was something off about Salah,” a top comment read.

“Proud of you for using your voice to speak up about this,” a person said.

“I was SA’d 3 years ago and it still makes me feel like throwing up every time I talk about it. Proud of you for speaking out! Such a hard thing to do,” another wrote.

While Brooks has yet to address the allegations publicly, several people have taken to her comments section to ask about the situation and call her out.

“We stand for meep!” one user commented, referring to O’Connell.

“Ur new hair would go so good with an orange jumpsuit!!” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to O’Connell and Brooks for comment via email.