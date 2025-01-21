‘Dang, now we gotta preorder happy meals’: McDonald’s new Pokémon-themed Happy Meals spark trading card frenzy

McDonald’s just announced the launch of brand new Pokémon-themed Happy Meals, and fans are already lining up to catch ’em all.

As of January 21, customers in the United States will be able to swing by the fast food franchise and indulge their inner Pokémon trainer by picking up a Happy Meal celebrating dragon-type Pokémon.

“There’s nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we’re fans of ourselves,” Guillaume Huin, Senior Marketing Director at McDonald’s, said in a press release. “Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal.”

What comes in a McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meal?

The main draw of McDonald’s new Pokémon-themed Happy Meals are the trading cards. Each meal includes a booster pack of four cards, with 15 cards available to collect in all. Customers will also receive a Pokémon poster and sticker sheet.

McDonald’s x Pokemon TCG Happy Meal has been officially revealed



It will feature 15 reprint cards, including 7 holos of Pikachu, Charizard, Dragonite and more



It will run until February 24th



Also, you can earn Pokémon TCG Pocket Hourglasses when ordering from the app pic.twitter.com/AdjlZzfUZI — Pokémon-Switch Stock (@switchstock) January 21, 2025

Anyone who orders via the McDonald’s app will get a little bonus—a code that unlocks “24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourlgasses, which can be used to open two digital booster packs and select one randomized digital card as part of the Wonder Pick feature,” per the official announcement.

And of course there’s also the themed Happy Meal boxes, which will have four unique designs featuring Charizard, Pikachu and Dragonite, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.

Hey Trainers! Take a closer look at the art and cards featured in our newest Pokémon Happy Meal® from McDonald’s 👀



Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/ktvn2Sq8Nq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 21, 2025

But make sure you act fast—this particular promotion will only be running through February 24.

Pokémon fans are hyped for Happy Meals

The fervor for Pokémon remains as strong as ever, and people were already counting down the minutes until they could go grab a Happy Meal of their own to see what’s inside.

Me pulling up to get my “kid” a happy meal…. https://t.co/WIeUOz6l5z pic.twitter.com/nSaTuQdpOp — Ike’s Tech Talk (@IkesTechTalk) January 21, 2025

Dang, now we gotta preorder happy meals… what is this world coming to — Pokemon Deals & News! (@PokemonDealsTCG) January 20, 2025

So excited to watch grown men stab each other in the neck with a McDonald’s straw for these https://t.co/E43EeHDce1 — Rommel (@05starg) January 21, 2025

husband got us the mcdonald’s pokémon happy meals and we got the pikachu + dragonite box then the roaring moon box pic.twitter.com/eN4OMQADaS — louis (@pikalouis) January 21, 2025

Me pulling up to the local McDonald’s for my charizard happy meal https://t.co/qRzINXDf5V pic.twitter.com/nQuMVLcE9W — Luke (@Lukeadelphia) January 21, 2025

As excited as people are about this Pokémon/McDonald’s collab, they’re equally concerned that scalpers are going to swoop in and ruin the experience for everyone—especially the kids.

I hope you’re ready McDonald’s



Pokémon scalpers are coming for you 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yx4IyqxaFf — Vaxx | Pokemon TCG (@VaxxTCG) January 21, 2025

Scalpers upon entering McDonalds and seeing Children getting the Pokémon Happy Meal before them https://t.co/cvYRabvVyg pic.twitter.com/ajCNPekzGo — LA\/ENDER (@LavenderGhast) January 21, 2025

Pokémon scalpers entering McDonald’s for the Charlizard happy meal box. https://t.co/xtdiHLj9tE pic.twitter.com/H6lwSvJVIp — OrbiVN (@OrbiVN) January 21, 2025

Live footage of McDonald’s staff fighting the scalpers pic.twitter.com/EIS2tyy3hN — Dalton Murray (@zL_sk33t3lz) January 14, 2025

But Pokéfans who have already been lucky enough to secure some cards of their own have happily been sharing their hauls.

When it’s zero degrees and schools are canceled and there’s five kids at my house all day, they get the Happy Meals, I get the Pokémon cards. Thanks McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/USRH4b8qAa — Andrew Perillo (@BulbaFett713) January 21, 2025

MCDONALD’S X POKÉMON MCDONALD’S X POKÉMON MCDONALD’S X POKÉMON MCDONALD’S X POKÉMON MCDONALD’S X POKÉMON pic.twitter.com/7q3HVbEY7M — SteeloAndKri (@SteeloAndKri) January 21, 2025

My McDonald’s Pokemon card pull today~ (sorry phone took a bit blurry) pic.twitter.com/EGaDxKvEjY — Dusk💜Plague Nurse VT (@PlagueNurseDusk) January 21, 2025

Will McDonald’s Pokémon cards be worth anything?

The value of Pokémon cards has fluctuated quite a bit over the years. And although McDonald’s promotions tend to cause a frenzy, if history is to be repeated, it’s unlikely these collectibles will end up particularly valuable in the long run.

For those keeping their fingers crossed for these suckers to pull a pretty penny one day all the same, your best bet might be to leave the booster pack unopened. If you’d rather know what cards you’ve managed to collect, just make sure you keep them in pristine condition. Nobody wants greasy fry fingerprints on their Pokémon cards,

