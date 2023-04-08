‘This what I mean when I want a caramel frappe’: McDonald’s worker praised for going against policy and putting ‘too much’ caramel sauce on Frappuccinos

A McDonald’s employee shares in a viral TikTok how much caramel sauce she puts on Frappuccinos despite her manager allegedly scolding her that it’s too much.

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user Yesenia (@ihearttkwasi) where she demonstrates how she makes the McDonald’s caramel fraps in response to a user’s comment. The user’s complaint? How McDonald’s managers act like adding a lot of caramel is “coming out of their paychecks.”

First, Yesenia reveals how the cup is drenched in caramel sauce inside before she pours the blended frap mixture into the cup. She then tops it off with whipped cream before squeezing extra caramel sauce on top as her manager yells off-camera, “it’s too much” in Spanish. Yesenia confirms this in the caption, writing, “my manager literally yelled nd said it was alot.”

During an interview with the Daily Dot, Yesenia shared that she’s worked at McDonald’s for over a year. She said how she still adds extra drizzle since customers “ask and pay for it” despite receiving a negative reaction from her managers.

“Most managers do not allow employees to add as much sauce to the frappe as I did. So when that does happen they call you out on it and they do get upset,” she shared via TikTok direct message.

The video racked up 3.8 million views as of Saturday, where viewers praised Yesenia for how she makes the caramel Frappuccinos.

“You’re the real MVP, that’s what we mean when we say extra Carmel,” one viewer praised.

“That’s what i mean when i say extra carmel,” a second echoed.

“This is what I mean when I say extra caramel drizzle,” a third agreed.

However, there were some who claimed that adding extra does, in fact, impact the managers’ paychecks.

“Because it does come out their checks lol. They get bonuses for food cost,” one user claimed.

“It does come out our paychecks plus we get yelled at if u want diabetes that bad go buy the $2 products from walmart and make it urself,” a second explained.

“Bc they get a bonus if they stay under budget,” a third wrote.

On the other hand, there were managers who claimed that they do give extra condiments to their customers.

“I’m a manager at McDonald’s and there is never too much of anything that’s just the customer getting what they paid for,” one person commented.

“Not me being a manager and ALWAYS uses extra carmel/mocha on EVERY drink. a few customers only come when I’m there bc I hook them up,” a second said.

So, do managers receive pay increases if they cut food costs? According to Indeed, “Some businesses might base their bonus structure on the overall performance of the company, giving managers a percentage of the profit. Others may take a more individual approach, looking at each manager’s performance and contribution to the business, perhaps in cutting costs or in increasing business.”