‘It’s not false advertisement’: McDonald’s worker shares why you sometimes get a half slice of cheese on your Filet-O-Fish vs. full slice of cheese

McDonald’s sells over 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches each year. Fans of the simple and mega-popular sandwich—one that customers at Burger King even ask for while at that burger chain—may know what it consist of by heart: tartar sauce, cheese, a fish filet, and a bun. But something customers may not pay attention to is how much cheese these sandwiches get.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches only come with half a slice of cheese; McDonald’s does not hide that fact. McDonald’s explains that the sandwich was created that way in 1961, and the chain uses that same recipe today. Only half a slice of cheese is used so that the cheese doesn’t overwhelm the flavor of the sandwich, a McDonald’s spokesperson told the Peoria Journal Star. “Of course, you can always ask for ‘extra’ cheese the next time you order a tasty Filet-O-Fish at your local McDonald’s. It’s the 21st Century, after all,” McDonald’s says. If a customer asks for extra cheese, that likely means they will get the full slice of cheese on their sandwich.

However, some customers say they get the full slice of cheese on their fish sandwiches without even asking for it. A McDonald’s worker created a TikTok to explain why how much cheese these sandwiches get is inconsistent based on what McDonald’s one frequents.

“It’s not false advertisement. No, it’s not discrimination because you got a full piece of cheese in the suburbs,” TikToker and McDonald’s worker @luck33one says. “You got a full piece of cheese in the suburbs because they’re not following procedure.”

“The picture shows the cheese melted. It’s just laid across the filet the correct way,” she says. “If you want a full piece of cheese, you gotta order a double filet. Just ask for it; they’ll probably put it on there for you,” she shares.

She was responding to another TikToker’s video. In that video, McDonald’s customer Royal Bentley (@royalbentley1) speculated that McDonald’s was falsely advertising its sandwich. He posted to a photo of the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, questioning, “Is that a full piece of cheese on this sandwich?”

“It better be a full piece of cheese or we’re gonna have a [expletive] problem,” he said before confirming with the worker the sandwich only comes with half a slice of cheese.

No false advertising here. You can go to the website and look up the menu item itself. But cheese is yes ripped in half. So therefore it's laid across the sandwich in a manner to where it will cover the whole entire sandwich… It's just melted so it's hanging over the edge…

The Daily Dot reached out to @luck33one via Instagram direct message. Her video garnered over 39,000 views, and viewers co-signed her claims.

“Right I worked at McDonald’s about 5 years ago and it was always half a piece and also nobody complained back then lol,” one viewer stated.

“Thank you… they don’t understand,” a second agreed.

“Ur supposed to get only a half slice of cheese,” a third stated.

One viewer revealed how they occasionally add a full slice, writing, “not gonna lie sometimes during a rush I’ll be like you deserve a full piece of cheese.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to McDonald’s.

