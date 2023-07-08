‘I never got this when I got trained’: Worker exposes McDonald’s ‘training game’ he plays when he’s bored

There’s a surprisingly long history of fast-food video games.

Some fast-food chains, like Burger King, have released full video games for customers to enjoy. Others produce games as a way to train employees, such as the once-lost McDonald’s eCrew Development Program game for Nintendo DS or KFC’s escape room-themed instructional Virtual Reality program.

Now, another fast-food game has sparked discussion after a video showing its gameplay was posted to TikTok.

In a clip with over 845,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Matt (@mattv1320) shows a tablet game that emulates the McDonald’s point-of-service (POS) system.

“When ur bored so you play the McDonald’s training game,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

This training game is real and available on iOS though appears to be iPad-only. While the game does not appear to be available for Android devices, another McDonald’s program, the McD Kitchen Assembly Game, has been downloaded over 1,000 times through the Google Play store.

In the comments section, users were excited by the possibility of playing this game, with some wishing that such a program had been available to them when they first joined the company.

“I need this cause i actually work at McDonald’s and I still struggle,” a user wrote.

“Well i never got this when i got trained i just went straight in,” another recalled.

“I already work at McDonald’s why do I want this,” questioned a third.

“Never got to play this for training and i’m still so upset over it,” stated an additional TikToker.

Other users simply expressed that they wish their job had a similar program for training employees.

“Every job needs this,” proclaimed a user. “The amount of anxiety this would reduce for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Matt via TikTok comment.