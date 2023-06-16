‘So this is why they don’t bother to stir it anymore’: McDonald’s worker uses new ‘gross’ reusable spoon for making McFlurries

A video showing the reusable spoon some McDonald’s locations use to now stir and mix McFlurry desserts has some viewers cringing.

In the video, a Canadian McDonald’s employee takes a large pink plastic spoon out of a cup of liquid, hooks it onto the machine that mixes the ice cream dessert, mixes the Oreo topping into the ice cream, and removes and puts it back into the cup of water.

User @bby.tatiii wrote that she missed the old spoons—essentially the same spoon as the pink one used in the video, but made of a different kind of plastic—that were used to mix the dessert and go with the customer.

“They really got rid of the spoon im pissed this is so gross,” the poster captioned her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bby.tatiii via Instagram message regarding the video, as well as to McDonald’s directly via email.

Some viewers expressed concerns about cross-contamination with different toppings, but there is at least one more spoon near the machine in a separate cup shown in the video. It is unclear whether there is a mixing spoon for each topping.

“As someone with allergies fml,” one commenter wrote.

“Skor topping has nuts,” another user said. “If someone is allergic to that and orders a Oreo but they use the same spoon that’s dangerous and contaminated.”

“At least now I’ll know why I’m having an allergic reaction from my usual McFlurry order when it happens,” another viewer said.

The video also prompted surprise from international McDonald’s employees, who say they have either had to mix their McFlurries by hand for customers or are not mixing them at all.

“In the Netherlands we have to stir manually lol,” one commenter wrote.

“Idk why American McDonald’s mix them??” one user shared. “Here in Australia it’s put at the bottom and top of the container, if you want it mixed use your spoon.”

“There isn’t a maccas around here that stil even mixes them they just put all on top,” a commenter wrote.