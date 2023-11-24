‘Let me show you the check’: McDonald’s customer wins 2023 Monopoly cash prize. Here’s how much she got

TikToker Jen (@jencomtois) has gone viral with her video titled, “Maybe I should now go play the lottery #mcdonaldsmonopoly,” amassing over 462,000 views as of Friday. The video shows her winning a modest amount from the McDonald’s Monopoly 2023 game, sparking a wave of sarcastic comments from users.

In her video, Jen narrates her experience with the McDonald’s Monopoly game, a promotional event that has been a part of the fast-food giant’s marketing since 1987.

“I won the McDonald’s Monopoly 2023 this year,” she starts. “So you’re probably wondering like how much I won. Um… it was A LOT. Let me show you the check. How many zeros there are.”

Jen then reveals a check for a measly $20, adding, “This is life-changing, guys. In this economy $20 whole dollars. Maybe I’ll be able to get like an apple.”

The comments section of Jen’s video was filled with users playing along with her sarcasm. One user quipped, “And the rich just keep getting richer,” while another advised, “Girl, You better get a private accountant and keep that hushed.” Another comment highlighted the modest nature of the prize, saying, “That’s barely even a full meal with tax at McDonald’s hahaha,” suggesting the money might just end up back in Ronald’s pocket.

The McDonald’s Monopoly game has been a popular promotion for the fast-food chain, offering a range of prizes from food items like McFlurrys to refrigerator magnets and even bean bag chairs. However, the game has not been without controversy. An HBO documentary revealed a history of internal fraud dating back to the ’80s, where a small group of individuals were found to be rigging the system.

Jen’s modest win of $20 in the McDonald’s Monopoly game, while humorous, also reflects the reality of such promotional games. The chances of winning significant cash prizes are often slim, with many McD’s customers walking away with smaller, more symbolic winnings.

Jen’s video and the reactions it garnered offer a lighthearted look at the world of promotional games and the excitement they can generate, even for smaller prizes. In an economy where every little bit counts, Jen’s $20 win brings a moment of joy and a humorous perspective on luck and expectations.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Jen via email for further comment.