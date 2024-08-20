‘Now you know’: Woman shares ‘hack’ to getting the Hello Kitty collectible cup from McDonald’s

A woman shared how she was able to score the McDonald’s collectible cup she wanted.

To get a collectible cup, one has to order a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal. These “Adult Happy Meals” come with a surprise cup. The cup comes wrapped. It comes in six different themes—Barbie & Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions, and McDonald’s.

The Hello Kitty cup is probably the most sought-after McDonald’s collectible cup. All things Hello Kitty usually are. TikToker Haylee (@haylee_rivera) created a helpful video for all the people who have their eyes set on the Hello Kitty, or another specific, collectible cup.

“I know this is what everyone’s been talking about,” she says. She has a Hello Kitty cup in her hand as well as a still-wrapped cup.

So how do you ensure which cup you’re going to get?

“So, actually my mom went to McDonald’s and told them, ‘I need this cup. I’ll pay extra money to get this cup’ and she did,” Haylee says.

She adds that her mom told the workers, “‘And I need two of them.’”

“So, I don’t know how they know which cup is which,” she says, referring to the fact they come wrapped.

Haylee speculates that the workers can somewhat see through the blue plastic wrapping the cups come in. She unwraps the cup to unveil a second Hello Kitty-themed one. “Now you know that the employees can look through the bag to see which cup is what,” she concludes, holding up both Hello Kitty cups.

The McDonald’s Hello Kitty collectible cup code

Her video was viewed over 123,000 times. Viewers who claim to be McDonald’s workers said that each wrapper has a code on it.

“The hello Kitty one ends in 8324 that’s how you know also,” one viewer alleged.

This number was backed up by other TikTokers.

“There’s also a number at the bottom of the bag the HK one is 55038324,” another commenter said.

A TikTok video likewise claimed the Hello Kitty code is 55038324. And reddit posts have also backed this theory up.

The Daily Dot reached out to Haylee via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to McDonald’s via press email.

