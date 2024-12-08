‘It’s like the cinnamon challenge all over again’: McDonald’s customer tries new Grinch McFlurry. Why does it look like that?

The new Grinch McFlurry may be as mischievous as the character it was named after, causing discomfort for those who eat it.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is a holiday classic about a grumpy outcast who hates Christmas because of his past experiences of being rejected by society. But after meeting a kind-hearted little girl, the Grinch sheds his gruff exterior as he realizes that the holiday spirit is about love and community.

This beloved tale is not only being revisited by families all over the world, but it’s also made its way into McDonald’s holiday campaign.

McDonald’s launches Grinch campaign…

…in Canada.

Sorry to all the Americans that just got excited about potential new menu offerings. This campaign has yet to be confirmed for the U.S. market.

In the press launch, McDonald’s revealed that the limited-time offer is a Grinchy twist to some of their fan favorites.

“To bring The Grinch to life as part of our holiday menu offering this year and stay authentic to his character, we leaned into his mischievous ways and had him tinker with our menu to bring something fun and festive to all Canadians – The Grinch Meal,” Rebecca Smart, Brand Strategy Director at McDonald’s Canada, said in a press release. “It’s been a few years since we last launched a holiday-focused program, so we were so excited to bring some festive magic to our fans with this campaign.”

The seasonal menu includes the following:

Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry: This is a cold twist on a classic winter treat. The Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry has your classic vanilla McFlurry ice cream base mixed with cocoa powder and mini marshmallows (because what’s hot chocolate without marshmallows).

This is a cold twist on a classic winter treat. The Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry has your classic vanilla McFlurry ice cream base mixed with cocoa powder and mini marshmallows (because what’s hot chocolate without marshmallows). Grinch Happy Meal: Comes with your choice of a Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets, or McChicken sandwich with a beverage and the new Dill Pickle McShaker fries (which are the classic McDonald’s fries with dill pickle seasoning).

Comes with your choice of a Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets, or McChicken sandwich with a beverage and the new Dill Pickle McShaker fries (which are the classic McDonald’s fries with dill pickle seasoning). Gift included: The Happy Meal comes with “exclusive” mismatched Grinch socks to keep for yourself or give as a gift.

The Happy Meal comes with “exclusive” mismatched Grinch socks to keep for yourself or give as a gift. Special cookies: A sugar cookie in the shape of a heart with a Grinch screen candy coating. ” A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every cookie helps support Ronald McDonald House® and Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs across Canada. ”

Not as good as it seems

Many were excited to try out the Grinch twist on the McFlurry. However, this customer said it’s not as good as it seems.

In a trending video with nearly 100,000 views, TikToker Emma Pell (@emmapell42) shared her grievance.

As she was eating her treat, Pell realized that what made the McFlurry special was just hot chocolate powder that was roughly mixed into the ice cream. It seems Pell was expecting a product that was more well executed than that.

“It’s like the cinnamon challenge all over again,” she said.

Pell blew on the spoonful of McFlurry, and powder went flying at the camera. It seemed the machine didn’t do a good job of integrating the ingredients, leading to mouthfuls of dry powder.

Pell jokingly called it a “sand McFlurry.”

“This is so nasty,” she added in the caption.

“It’s actually good you just gotta stir it up good,” a person said.

“They didn’t stir it well for sure cause when I prepare them the texture becomes like chocolate mousse,” another added.

“This would be a textural nightmare for me. My brain is already imagining what it would be like to eat it and I hate it,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pell for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to McDonald’s via email.

