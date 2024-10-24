‘Kept my money and my health’: McDonald’s customer notices something unusual while in the drive-thru, changes mind when she gets to window

McDonald’s is in the midst of a rather interesting news cycle right now. But one woman discovered a whole different problem while at her local McDonald’s drive-thru that has TikTok viewers glued to their screens.

Featured Video

@charlsayyyy’s saga began when she was waiting in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s and noticed something strange.

Water had collected inside a vertical window visible from her vantage point. It appeared to be coming from hoses connected to a piece of machinery backed up to the glass. Green streaks were also visible on both the window and the hose.

“Is that supposed to be actively leaking?” she asks. “I mean, there’s algae and mold and an active water leak. We’re preparing food in here. Like, I don’t feel like that’s supposed to be happening.”

Advertisement

Viewers share their concerns

The clip collected over 139,700 views, with commenters alternating between cracking jokes and making suggestions about what the problem with this McDonald’s drive-thru leak might be.

“PVC drain has fallen off for the condensate. Definitely not supposed to be like that and is definitely an issue,” wrote @cosage69.

Advertisement

“As a commercial refrigeration and A/C contractor ~ No. That is a serious no bueno,” another added.

@symbi0t3 suggested, “That’s what makes the sprite spicy,” while @spockgenx wrote, “Shamrock shakes are back.”

Several viewers also expressed concern over whether @charlsayyyy still ate the food she had ordered, but she later confirmed that she had “kept my money and my health” and went to Wendy’s instead.

“I pulled up to get my refund and to let them know what I saw in the window. And it’s absolutely disgusting that people think I would still eat there after seeing something like that,” she said, adding, “Yes, I did get my refund.”

Advertisement

What happened to the McDonald’s drive-thru leak?

@charlsayyyy shared that she emailed the video to her local health department the same day. On Wednesday morning, she said she received a response that it would be “reported to the establishment’s assigned health inspector for investigation.”

She also continued to swing by the McDonald’s drive-thru to check for leak updates at viewers’ behest. Despite letting workers know what she’d seen, by Thursday morning, the problem still hadn’t been fixed, she said.

“I will probably never go to McDonald’s again,” she said. “This was kind of the last straw for me.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @charlsayyyy via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.