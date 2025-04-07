‘No’: Man buys cowboy charcoal at Walmart self-checkout. Then a worker steps in

A man says his plans to grill burgers were nearly foiled when a Walmart worker stopped him as he left self-checkout.

In a video with over 68,000 views, TikToker @bquickmo says he had to go to Walmart to get buns, fries, and charcoal briquets for burgers.

“I get two 20-pound bags of Cowboy brand charcoal briquets,” he says.

He explains that a Walmart worker was directing shoppers to self-checkout registers.

“I get to self-checkout, and I ring my three items up,” he says. “I flipped the charcoal over… and just scan the barcode on the bag.”

A false alarm at self-checkout

As he walks away, he hears the worker yell, “Sir!” At first, he assumes she is trying to direct someone to the self-checkout. But then, she calls for him again, saying, “You in the orange sweatshirt!”

“She says, ‘You didn’t pay for all your stuff.’ At this point everyone is looking at me because they think I’m a goddamn thief,” he explains.

He says she told him he had to scan both of his bags of charcoal, which were on a buy-two deal.

“We go up back to the charcoal. It’s two 20-pound bags for $12.84,” he says. “I got my receipt in my hand. I said, ‘How much did that charge me?’ She says, ‘$12.84.’”

He calls out the woman for wrongfully accusing him of stealing in front of other customers.

“You need to formally apologize to me for calling me a damn thief,” he says. “You get the manager up here.”

Why was he stopped at Walmart self-checkout?

The customer’s experience may be part of a growing trend of heightened loss prevention measures at Walmart. The Daily Dot previously reported that Walmart uses floorwalkers to scope out potential theft and has added security barriers to many popular items.

In 2019, Walmart also introduced AI-supported cameras in locations like self-checkout to catch “missed scans.” Because the TikToker only scanned the barcode on one bag of charcoal, this technology may have flagged the action as potential theft and alerted the worker.

However, this technology isn’t always accurate, leading to awkward interactions between Walmart workers and shoppers. In the comments, others said they avoid Walmart after similar situations.

“That’s why I refuse to go back to Walmart, and I never use self-checkout,” one commenter wrote.

“Had a bag of cat food on the bottom of cart and they tried this with me and it was the 1st item on my receipt. What I didn’t say to that woman,” another said.

“I went through self-checkout, and a lady come over there and accused me of stealing, and I was not even done checking out yet, so they called a manager and a security office, and they checked, and they were wrong,” a third shared.

“I have boycotted Walmart! Never use self-checkout because I am not doing their job. Then they will accuse me wrongly and embarrass me like they did you!” a fourth added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @BquickMO and Walmart for further comment.



