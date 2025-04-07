‘I’m just upset I was lied to’: Woman orders $100 berry chantilly cake from Whole Foods. Then she tries to make a request

A TikTok user has gone viral after having an unfortunate experience with Whole Foods. Savannah Smith (@savannahlsmith) began by explaining that they ended up spending $100 on Whole Foods’ berry chantilly cakes.

Smith said she decided to order the cake because “everyone says it’s so good.” So, she ordered a 20-person cake to be picked up the next day. However, a lot of her friends cancelled on her, so she had to move the dinner to a later date.

Bearing in mind the 48-hour change policy, Smith said she asked to change the pickup date. However, she was told that the 20-person cake is only made to order, so it isn’t in stock regularly. A Whole Foods employee advised that the cake was already made.

“So I text my mom,” Smith added. “She’s like, ‘Just go ahead and order, like, another smaller cake for Tuesday, and you can bring the other cake to work and all of your friends will eat it at work.’”

Smith then decided to collect the 20-person cake, so once again called up Whole Foods —only for the employee to tell her that the cake wasn’t made yet.

“So now, I’ve spent $100 on berry chantilly cake,” she concluded. “I don’t know if I like berry Chantilly cake. I’ve never had it, so I really hope it’s good, because now I have 32 servings [of] berry chantilly cake.”

The video amassed 501,000 views. Smith didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Viewers didn’t appreciate the dishonesty

In the comments, users were shocked at Whole Food’s purported conduct.

“It’s crazy that that employee lied to you about something so simple lol,” one wrote.

“I never understand why businesses lie like this,” another echoed.

“Hell no,” a third added. “Cancel on the fact that she lied to you.”

Other commenters were more sympathetic to Whole Foods, with one asking, “Do any of these commenters realize people make mistakes? Or do they really go around thinking everyone’s lying to mess others up?”

This isn’t the first time Whole Foods shoppers have faced cake-related mishaps. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, TikToker Taylor (@survivivingmotherhood) asked for a berry chantilly cake with no berries on the top. However, the cake she received not only had berries on it, it was also “crooked,” with mishandling causing damaged frosting. In a tearful video, she accused Whole Foods of “ruining” her son’s birthday.

Whole Foods didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

