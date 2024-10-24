‘McDonald’s… Seriously?‘: Customer slams McDonald’s for feeding her Quarter Pounder after the E. coli announcement

On Oct. 22, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert after several people reported becoming sick with Escherichia coli, or E. coli, infections from eating Quarter Pounders at McDonald’s.

Since then, McDonald’s has taken Quarter Pounders off the menu in numerous stores, but not all. One mom learned this the hard way after she had already eaten the burgers along with her family. She posted about the incident on TikTok.

Family enjoys Quarter Pounders after outbreak

In her video, TikToker Momofrubies (@momofrubies) says that her family has a standing dinner date after her kid’s soccer practice every Tuesday.

“So today my husband and I went to McDonald’s, and we both had Quarter Pounder meals with large fry and large diet [drink],” she tells her viewers.

She explains how she then found out about the E. coli outbreak. She says, “After we ate, we went to the library, and I called my mother-in-law, and she told me that McDonald’s has removed all of their Quarter Pounder meat because they have a potential outbreak of E. coli in their meat.”

The mom adds that at the time, there had been no reported cases in Washington. So she thought that the stores in her area were unaffected.

After soccer practice, the family returned to the same McDonald’s for ice cream. She says she then discovered that all Quarter Pounders had been removed from the menu. This was just two hours after she had eaten one there.

The TikToker says the store manager admitted that there had been outbreaks in other states. The employee also told the customer that she had “nothing to be concerned about,” she says. However, the manager’s next instructions left the mom less than reassured.



“If I experience any symptoms of E. coli I need to call them back and tell them,” she says.

The mom’s text overlay says everything you need to know about her reaction to the news. She wrote, “McDonald’s… Seriously?”

What is E. coli?

E. coli is a common bacteria found in contaminated food and water. It can lead to infections that cause symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Although most people recover without treatment in about a week to 10 days, the infection can cause serious kidney problems. Those with compromised immune systems may even require hospitalization.

CNN reports that this latest outbreak of E. coli from McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has led to 49 illnesses across 10 different states and at least one death. These have been reported in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Viewers wanted more details

Since the outbreak is still relatively new, concerned viewers had a lot of questions for the TikToker.

“Why just Quarter Pounders and not all of their burgers? I had a regular cheeseburger yesterday (which also has onions on it) I’m confused why that meat would be different?” one person asked.

In her response, the TikToker clarified that the meat used in quarter pounders is different from the meat that is used for hamburgers.

According to NPR, McDonald’s has said the beef is unlikely the source of the outbreak. Instead, the raw slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are the likely culprit. The company is working to find a new supplier.

Multiple viewers also expressed concern since they had also eaten Quarter Pounders after the outbreak was reported.

“This also happened to us last night. Praying that we don’t get anything,” said one person.

“We NEVER eat takeout but did yesterday. McDonald’s. The boys had quarter pounders and then I get on TikTok last night and saw this! I’m in CA so hoping we’ll be ok,” said another parent.

“Is this why I have been so sick for a week,” someone else wondered.

The Daily Dot reached out to Momofrubies and McDonald’s via email for further updates.

