‘She just ate 10k in depreciation’: Woman trades in Chevy Tahoe after only 98 miles. Then salesperson reveals the No. 1 reason drivers get buyer’s remorse

A car dealer reports overseeing a trade from a woman who only had 98 miles on her new Chevy Tahoe but determined she didn’t like it—so she traded it in.

The tale comes from Atlanta-area creator Jesse Cannon-Wallace (@benzblogger). She works at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Duluth, Georgia.

This video was part of an installment of a series Cannon-Wallace has dubbed, “What Did They Trade That In For?” It went up Sunday and has already drawn more than 399,000 views as of Monday.

Chevy Tahoe as the wrong car

The creator described the swap-out as “the second freshest trade I’ve ever gotten.” She notes that the woman came to the dealership having bought and then regretted that Tahoe purchase. She says the car is so new that it still had the dealer’s temporary license plate on it.

“It was the wrong car for her,” Cannon-Wallace relayed.

She then shared the reason the driver ended up with a vehicle that ultimately wasn’t for her.

“She panicked and impulse bought, and it is far too big and not cushy and not luxurious, and didn’t have some of the things she was used to having,” she said.

Calling the Tahoe a “fire truck,” the creator complimented the customer’s taste for choosing a Mercedes-Benz GLE350 instead. She called the car “a much better fit for her lifestyle.”

“Doesn’t feel like she’s driving the school bus,” she approved. “Feels like the cool girl in the Alpine color—we love it.”

How the GLE350 rates

Car and Driver, assessing the latest version of the Mercedes GLE class, notes, “If you prioritize opulence over performance, the GLE-class is an excellent pick.”

The review notes that the GLE class starts with the GLE350 at $63,500, going up to nearly $95,000 for the GLE580 Pinnacle.

“Fine materials such as genuine leather, wood, and metal impart a sense of true luxury inside the GLE, but they also add a pretty penny to the bottom line,” the review remarked. “Not only can the front seats be heated, but the armrests and center console lid can, too—quickly taking the chill out of a frigid morning. The spacious interior can be outfitted with an optional third row of seats (a tad snug for adults). The GLE’s dashboard boasts prominent displays, and the interior is filled with other tech-focused bells and whistles. With the optional third-row seats stowed, we fit 11 carry-on suitcases in the cargo area. With all seats folded flat, the GLE offers room for up to 26 carry-ons.”

Overall, the group of cars scored an 8/10 per their rating.

Viewers chastise the buyer

People coming to watch the video also shared their opinions on the trade.

“She just ate 10k in depreciation,” predicted one.

“That was an expensive mistake,” another tutted.

“I bet her husband tried to surprise her with a new car.. and she hated it,” surmised another.

“What did she discover she hated in 98 miles that she couldn’t have figured out when she was test driving it?” another wondered.

That led the creator to quip, “Mile 97 was the deal breaker.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and online contact form and to Mercedes-Benz via email.

