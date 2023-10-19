‘It wasn’t, but now I’m scared’: McDonald’s customer slams drive-thru workers who ask ‘Is that all?’

TikTok has become a platform for users to voice their opinions on everything from fashion trends to social issues, and now, fast-food drive-thru etiquette. TikToker Vanessa (@vanessapayne63) recently posted a video that has garnered 845,000 views, where she humorously addresses a common phrase used by drive-thru workers: “Is that all!?”

In her video, Vanessa, who admits to having worked in several drive-thrus herself, playfully mimics the often loud and abrupt tone of drive-thru workers asking the question.

“I’m not even through my order yet, I’m not even done ordering…” she says, before interrupting herself with another exaggerated “Is that all!!?” impression. She ends her video by popping a McDonald’s french fry into her mouth, humorously punctuating her point.

The comments section quickly became a battleground, with users taking sides.

Some empathized with Vanessa’s perspective, pointing out the difference in tone between “Is that all?” and the more polite “Is there anything else I can get for you?” Others, many of whom identified as drive-thru workers, defended the phrase, explaining that many customers remain silent after ordering, leading workers to begrudgingly prompt them with the question.

One user commented, “It’s because customers will literally stay silent after every item until you address them.”

Another added, “You would genuinely be surprised at the sheer number of people who will stay silent until I ask that question lmao.”

On the other hand, a frustrated customer chimed in with, “THIS!!!!! I have a car full of people let me order in peace.”

#randomthoughts ♬ original sound – vanessa☁️ @vanessapayne63 The best part is i worked in so many drive thru’s i wonder how many people i did this to 🤣🤣 if you work in a drive thru i love you. And i am scared of you #carchats

The debate highlights the every day challenges both customers and workers face in fast-paced environments like drive-thrus. While customers want a smooth and hassle-free experience, workers are often under pressure to serve as many customers as quickly as possible. Many fast-food workers are overworked and underpaid, though, that may be changing in some states. In California this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1228, which will set a $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers starting on April 1, 2024.

The “Is that all?” debate is a reminder that behind every drive-thru window and every car is a person trying to get through their day. As Vanessa’s video shows, a little understanding and kindness can go a long way.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Vanessa via email for comment.