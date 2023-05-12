‘I think they gave us $1 drinks just to get us thru Covid. And now they are making up for lost revenue.’: McDonald’s Diet Coke prices up to $1.79

Declaring “hangovers are starting to get expensive,” a TikToker railed against the rising costs of Diet Coke at McDonald’s.

The video was posted to TikTok by Detroit-area creator Halle (@hallealexa14) and garnered over 390,000 views in its first five days on the platform. In it, she briefly discusses a trend she’s seen in the cost of Diet Coke at the fast food giant.

“Listen,” she begins. “I was silent when McDonald’s Diet Coke went from $1.06 to $1.26. But I just paid $1.79 for this.”

“We got to do something about this,” she declares. “This is getting out of hand.”

In the comments section, viewers chimed in to register their own levels of outrage.

“McDonald’s is being RIDICULOUS right now,” one commenter said. “BFFR, we are struggling; pls let us have this.”

“We NEED these little Ws,” Halle responded, not indicating what Diet Coke price would constitute a “W.”

“Ours went from $1 straight to $1.50,” another commenter reported.

That led someone else to add, “For all sizes too!!! I don’t even really want a large!”

“I think they gave us $1 drinks just to get us thru COVID. And now they are making up for lost revenue,” another viewer theorized.

And, apparently, there’s a worse problem that one commenter’s facing, reporting that the “McDonald’s near me IS REPLACING DIET COKE WITH COKE ZERO. I’m outraged.”

“This is the worst comment I’ve seen yet,” Halle responded. “These are not the same!”

A few people suggested that the McDonald’s app can be utilized to get $1 drinks. And while the cost of Diet Coke in Detroit might be on the rise, there’s one oasis out there where $1 McDonald’s soda still flows.

“Just got back to Utah. And billboards everywhere saying fountain drinks $1 only in Utah. So grateful to be back.”

The Daily Dot contacted Halle via TikTok comment and McDonald’s public relations department via email for more information.