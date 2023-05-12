McDonald's customer speaking in car with caption 'listen I was silent when McDonald's Diet Coke went from $1.06 to $1.26' (l) McDonald's drink in hand in (c) McDonald's customer speaking in car with caption 'but I just paid $1.79 for this' (r)

8th.creator/Shutterstock @hallealexa14/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘I think they gave us $1 drinks just to get us thru Covid. And now they are making up for lost revenue.’: McDonald’s Diet Coke prices up to $1.79

'A billion dollar company cant let us have 1 dam thing!!!'

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on May 12, 2023

Declaring “hangovers are starting to get expensive,” a TikToker railed against the rising costs of Diet Coke at McDonald’s.

The video was posted to TikTok by Detroit-area creator Halle (@hallealexa14) and garnered over 390,000 views in its first five days on the platform. In it, she briefly discusses a trend she’s seen in the cost of Diet Coke at the fast food giant.

“Listen,” she begins. “I was silent when McDonald’s Diet Coke went from $1.06 to $1.26. But I just paid $1.79 for this.”

@hallealexa14 Hangovers are starting to get expensive • #dietcoke #mcddietcoke #hangovercure #hangovermcdonalds #largedietcoke ♬ original sound – Halle 🫠

“We got to do something about this,” she declares. “This is getting out of hand.”

In the comments section, viewers chimed in to register their own levels of outrage.

“McDonald’s is being RIDICULOUS right now,” one commenter said. “BFFR, we are struggling; pls let us have this.”

“We NEED these little Ws,” Halle responded, not indicating what Diet Coke price would constitute a “W.”

“Ours went from $1 straight to $1.50,” another commenter reported.

That led someone else to add, “For all sizes too!!! I don’t even really want a large!”

“I think they gave us $1 drinks just to get us thru COVID. And now they are making up for lost revenue,” another viewer theorized.

And, apparently, there’s a worse problem that one commenter’s facing, reporting that the “McDonald’s near me IS REPLACING DIET COKE WITH COKE ZERO. I’m outraged.”

“This is the worst comment I’ve seen yet,” Halle responded. “These are not the same!”

A few people suggested that the McDonald’s app can be utilized to get $1 drinks. And while the cost of Diet Coke in Detroit might be on the rise, there’s one oasis out there where $1 McDonald’s soda still flows.

“Just got back to Utah. And billboards everywhere saying fountain drinks $1 only in Utah. So grateful to be back.”

The Daily Dot contacted Halle via TikTok comment and McDonald’s public relations department via email for more information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: May 12, 2023, 9:00 am CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 