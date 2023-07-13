‘To realize he had grabbed someone else’s order’: McDonald’s worker said customer threw a Filet-O-Fish in her face because it didn’t have extra sauce. It wasn’t even his order

Declaring “McDonald’s employees have the best stories,” a former McDonald’s worker recounted the time that a customer threw a Filet-O-Fish in her face—and it wasn’t even his Filet-O-Fish.

Copenhagen-based TikToker Mina Kassem (@trulymina) recounted the story in a video that has received over 126,000 views and more than 12,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Kassem lets the on-screen caption do most of the storytelling for her. “I will never forget the time I worked in McDonald’s and a customer threw a Filet-O-Fish in my face for not putting extra sauce in it just for him to realize that he had grabbed someone else’s order and that he hadn’t even ordered yet,” she writes.

As the text tells the story, Kassem lip-syncs to audio from Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video, saying, “So what are you going to say at my funeral, now that you’ve killed me?”

Commenters were shocked.

“NO WAY,” one exclaimed.

“Acting like that over a burger is actual insanity,” a second chimed in.

Someone else noted, “People are unhinged and take their unhealed childhood trauma out on front line workers I swear.”

A different commenter recalled their own unhinged encounter with a customer: “Guy dropped his ice cream cone in the drive-thru and then screamed at me to clean his car.”

Another flipped the script, writing, “I once saw a mcdonald’s employee throw the cash register at a car through drive in,” to which Kassem replied, “LMAO.”

A few commenters suggested violence.

“Would’ve thrown hands so fast,” someone remarked.

Another offered, “U should have [smashed it] in his face. An eye for an eye.”

One was curious about the resolution, asking, “Did he apologize?”

Kassem responded, “Nope, he just ordered and got his saucy fishy burger.”

The Daily Dot contacted Mina Kassem and McDonald’s via email.