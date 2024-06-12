‘Making both of these absolutely nothing’: Walgreens shopper shows how to get free Garnier shampoo on the app with double coupon trick

A savvy shopper has gone viral on TikTok after showing how to get free items through Walgreens’ Register Rewards and online coupon system. In the viral clip, which has 1.5 million views, TikTok user Michael (@couponwithmichael) shared how he got Garnier Fructis shampoo for “absolutely nothing.”

TikToker details double coupon trick

He picked up two shampoos, which he said were part of a two-for-$8 deal. Then, he said he applied a $4 off coupon from the Walgreens app before getting a further $4 off via Walgreens’ Register Rewards system. Michael said that when combined, these offers meant he got the shampoo effectively for free. The creator, who has 213,500 followers, then went on to share some other deals to make the most of your Walgreens trip.

First up is another Garnier deal, with Garnier Whole Blends being offered at two-for-$8. Michael said he combined a $3 off coupon with a $4 Register Reward, meaning that the total price for those shampoos was $1, or 50 cents each.

“Just make sure you purchase these in a separate transaction than the Garnier Fructis so you get both Register Rewards,” he said.

He then moved on to toothpaste. He said two Colgate products were $8 as part of a two-for-$8 deal. He said he got a further $5 off via the online app, meaning there was just $3 outstanding. Subsequently, he paid for this with a Walgreens’ $3 Register Reward. He also said he got Crest and an Oral B toothbrush for free thanks to a Walgreens’ Register Reward.

Finally, through a menagerie of digital coupons and a Register Reward, Michael said he got a range of Tide and Downy items down from $21.96 to $11.16.

According to Hunt4Freebies, customers become eligible for Walgreens Register Rewards when they make a qualifying purchase of an item advertised in the Walgreens Weekly Ad. The coupon will be printed out at the cash register for customers to redeem on a future shopping trip.

However, while many commenters thanked Michael for his bargain-hunting, others complained that their local Walgreens stores aren’t as liberal with coupons. “My Walgreens would not let me stack that coupon with the two for eight deals,” one viewer lamented. Michael and Walgreens didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Walgreens causes a stir

Walgreens has been causing a stir on TikTok recently after one customer sparked speculation about the retail outlet’s high-tech check-out screens.

Noting a sign that says “Voice Assistant coming soon,” the customer asks, “So what do you think this means for us as people of the United States of America?”

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a Walgreens spokesperson said, “The technology does not collect any biometric data or any information that is used or could be used to identify consumers. Instead, the technology uses identity-blind motion sensors that enable the merchandising functionality of the screen. Cooler Screen doors are internet-connected screens designed to play ads and show images of the products on the cooler shelves behind them.”

