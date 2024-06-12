‘This can’t be right’: Customers are just now finding out how many calories are in a Four Loko

This article contains mentions of calories

If you want to cut your calorie intake, it might seem pretty obvious to start by eating less food. However, some of the most calorie-dense items we consume are sugary drinks and drinks with alcohol.

Four Loko, a popular beverage, happens to fall into both categories—and not-so-surprisingly has a very high amount of calories per can.

That’s exactly what two women discovered in a recently viral video, posted on TikTok by

@kylizzlec.

In the clip, which is captioned, “Pov: we just realized there’s 300 calories in a four loko serving and almost 5 servings per can.” The women gasp in shock after their realization.

One of them says, “Wait, this can’t be right.” And as it turns out, it isn’t.

OK, so how many calories are actually in a Four Loko?

According to several sources, including Facts.net, a 23.5-ounce can of Four Loko contains “only” 660 calories, which is still a substantial amount and nearly a third of the recommended daily calorie intake.

The video, which was posted on June 10, already accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 2,400 comments.

In the comments section, users had a lot to say. One of them wrote, “I get more scared about calories in alcohol than I do the alcohol in alcohol.”

“I drank those back in high school and I still don’t know what was in them. Those things mess you up,” another shared.

Other commenters were quick to point out the mistake in the on-screen caption. “Wrong it’s 660 for the whole thing,” one of them wrote.

Why doesn’t Four Loko contain caffeine anymore?

Four Loko, which first launched in 2005, quickly found popularity among college students. The initial formula of the drink also contained caffeine, but that changed after several controversies that led to a ban. According to VinePair, “By 2010, the University of Maryland had banned the product from its campus altogether. Soon after, states like Michigan, Washington, Utah, and Oklahoma followed suit and banned the drink.”

In response, Phusion Projects, the company behind the beverage, relaunched the drink but with a new formula—this time caffeine-free.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kylizzlec via TikTok comment and to Phusion Projects via press email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.