‘They’re bringing child labor back’: Chick-fil-A under fire for $35 ‘summer camp’ that puts kids to work

Chick-fil-A has garnered negative attention in the past for how the company treats its workers.

For example, locations have come under fire for making employees stand outside in incredibly hot or below-freezing temperatures. Former employees have also complained about being made to buy brand-specific clothing and not getting paid enough to eat at their own restaurant—a move that sometimes resulted in them snagging customer receipts in order to eat.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming a Chick-fil-A location is asking guests to pay $35 to send their child to “Chick-fil-A Summer Camp”—an experience that involves them simulating what it’s like to be a Chick-fil-A worker.

Chick-fil-A’s Summer Camp for kids

In a clip with over 684,000 views, TikTok user @bearlynotional shares a post from a Chick-fil-A location, which says they are offering a Chick-fil-A “summer camp.”

“Yes, this is real,” he states. He then reads from the outline for the ‘summer camp’: “‘Ideal for kids ages 5 to 12. $35 per child includes this stuff. Activities include dining room host and customer service skills, taking a guest order, bagging a guest order. We only accept 30 kids per session, so sign up quickly.’”

“Yeah, I’m sure kids want to jump right at this,” he concludes. “Capitalism is a hell of a drug.”

As the TikToker notes in a follow-up video, there is a Chick-fil-A location in West Hammond, Louisiana that is offering a “Chick-fil-A Summer Camp.” However, the program image is a bit different from what is shown in the TikToker’s video; it is unclear whether the Chick-fil-A location has changed its advertising around the program, or if the picture used by the TikToker has been edited.

All about the “Chick-fil-A Summer Camp”

This TikToker isn’t the first to call out the “summer camp.” The image went viral on Facebook earlier this week, with one post about it garnering over 1,300 shares.

While some internet users may be surprised by the existence of this summer camp, there appear to be several locations offering similar programs. For example, Houston television station KPRC made a report showing another location that had a similar program. According to a person interviewed for the piece, securing a spot is relatively difficult as they fill up quickly.

Every summer Chick-fil-A runs what they call a "summer camp."



They say kids learn how to take a customer order, how to bag the order, and customer service skills in general.



Parents pay Chick-fil-A for this experience. pic.twitter.com/i8mKymzU2a — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 10, 2024

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on this peculiar offering.

“Hold up are they trying to have us pay for our kids to work?” asked a user.

“My kids school just did a field trip to a hotel to learn customer service jobs,” added another. “I didn’t let her go bc that’s ridiculous.”

“Uhhh is the employment crisis really this bad,” questioned a third.

That said, some supported the idea.

“Idk i think its cute,” stated a commenter. “All work is work, and thats a great way for kids to understand that the people who work in service are people just like them, people often get into the ‘thats an npc’ mindset.”

“This can actually help kids learn the life skills they need in adulthood,” declared a second. “As a customer service worker, this would be a great opportunity to teach kids things they might need to know when they reach High school and early adulthood. It can also help them build respect for the people serving them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via media request form and @bearlynotional via email.

